SFist
Struggling SF Bar Owners Say People Aren't Drinking Like They Did Pre-COVID
Is it true that people are going out to bars less often now than they did three years ago? That may not be true in many parts of the country, or even in parts of San Francisco, but for some neighborhood and after-work bars, things still haven't gotten back to normal.
SFist
Update: Lightning Strikes Transamerica Pyramid, Sutro Tower
Lightning strikes in San Francisco were caught on video people on Twitter on Tuesday, and bolts appears to strike the tip top of the Transamerica Pyramid — which is not unheard of — as well as Sutro Tower. While the city was enduring another round of heavy rain...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Pedestrian Killed at 16th and Valencia
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has already been sworn in, but the Alameda County Board of Supervisors has now agreed to pay for a recount of the mayoral election, which was won by only 677 votes. The recount had been called for by the local NAACP chapter, which supported Thao's opponent Loren Taylor, and recent retabulation of ranked-choice votes resulted in a new result in an Oakland school board race. [KTVU / Chronicle]
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Wind, Blinding Rain, and Hail Cause Damage Around the Bay
How about this latest round of storm, huh? Did you sleep through it? Hail was falling hard in San Francisco around 6:15 a.m. and there continue to be reports of hail and lightning all over the Bay Area. The AlertSF system sent out warnings to San Franciscans to avoid multiple...
SFist
Exposé Finds San Francisco Doled Out $90M Last Year to Nonprofits That Are Not In Good Standing With the State
A huge portion of San Francisco's annual budget gets paid to nonprofit partners that perform much of the work that certain city departments are responsible for. And it looks like it's been a while since anyone has audited where this money is going. Fallout continues from the November revelation, made...
SFist
Fallen Tree Crushes Car Near Japantown; Tree Falls on Muni Bus Near Union Square
A big tree fell over Tuesday next to the Hamilton Playground and tennis courts on Post Street between Pierce and Steiner, totaling a parked car and temporarily blocking part of the street. The tree, which was apparently over 100 feet tall, came down sometime before 8 a.m. Tuesday, and an...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Defense Seeks to Disqualify SF DA From Troy McAlister Case
The public defender for Troy McAlister, the man accused in the New Year's Eve 2020 vehicular manslaughter of two women in downtown SF, has filed a motion to disqualify District Attorney Brooke Jenkins from prosecuting his case. The motion asserts that Jenkins has "personal and political motivations [that] have undermined her and her office’s ability to prosecute this matter fairly and impartially." [Mission Local]
SFist
Mother and Daughter Rescued From Car After Tree, Power Lines Fall on Fulton Street
Two people were able to be rescued — and their car appeared mostly undamaged — after a very big tree fell along Fulton Street Tuesday, bringing power lines down with it, one of which blew out their sunroof. The vehicle was hit by part of a falling tree...
SFist
Bay Area Mother Who Was Bosnian Refugee Sentenced to Three Years For Cyberstalking, Bullying Teen Daughter's Friends
A Brentwood mother of a teenage girl who participated in teen beauty pageants has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for cyberstalking and harassing teenage acquaintances of her daughter after they had fallings-out. The story dates back to 2016. Ramajana Hidic Demirovic, now 47 and formerly a resident...
SFist
SF Police Commission Bans Pretextual Stops for Minor Traffic Violations, After Months of Controversy
After a five-hour debate at Wednesday night’s Police Commission meeting, the commission did finally adopt a policy to bar SFPD from making stops for nine specific traffic infractions that supporters of the ban say are ticky-tack offenses meant to search, incarcerate, and prosecute people of color. For the last...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Police Arrest Oakland Man With Slew of Ghost Guns
Oakland police on Wednesday arrested a man who was wearing body armor and shooting from an assault rifle in his driveway. The man is facing various firearm-related charges after police seized 20 crazy looking ghost guns from the home on the 3000 block of Broadmoor View, as well as a Taser and a 3-D printer. [KTVU]
SFist
San Francisco Police Seek Public's Help In Locating 18-Year-Old Missing For Six Days
An 18-year-old male who lived in the Tenderloin has not been seen since leaving his apartment last Friday afternoon, and the SFPD is now seeking the public's help in locating him. 18-year-old Maxwell Maltzman was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at his building on the 900 block of Sutter Street,...
SFist
Peninsula Toddler Missing For Ten Days Found in Mexico, Allegedly Abducted By Father
Three-year-old Andrea Flores went missing from Millbrae on January 1, but was just found in Mexico, and authorities believe her father Victor Flores-Enriquez abducted her and absconded to south of the border. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent out a startling alert on News Year’s Day: Three-year-old Andrea Flores...
SFist
SFPD Now Offering $50,000 Reward For Information On Cold-Case Shooting In Marina That Killed Visitor
32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre was visiting SF from Placer County when he was shot and killed on June 19, and police are now offering $50,000 for information that could help lead to an arrest. It was last June when a then-identified man was shot and killed in the Marina District,...
