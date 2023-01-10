ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day Around the Bay: Pedestrian Killed at 16th and Valencia

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has already been sworn in, but the Alameda County Board of Supervisors has now agreed to pay for a recount of the mayoral election, which was won by only 677 votes. The recount had been called for by the local NAACP chapter, which supported Thao's opponent Loren Taylor, and recent retabulation of ranked-choice votes resulted in a new result in an Oakland school board race. [KTVU / Chronicle]
Day Around the Bay: Defense Seeks to Disqualify SF DA From Troy McAlister Case

The public defender for Troy McAlister, the man accused in the New Year's Eve 2020 vehicular manslaughter of two women in downtown SF, has filed a motion to disqualify District Attorney Brooke Jenkins from prosecuting his case. The motion asserts that Jenkins has "personal and political motivations [that] have undermined her and her office’s ability to prosecute this matter fairly and impartially." [Mission Local]
