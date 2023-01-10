The Las Vegas Raiders offseason isn’t even a week old yet, but that doesn’t it’s too early to start thinking of the future. The Raiders were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2022. The current roster is built to win now. Yet the team only produced a 6-11 record on the season. Heading into Raiders free agency, the team has to re-sign some of its own (like running back Josh Jacobs) and focus on bringing in veteran talent to complement current stars like Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby, and Chandler Jones. Next season has to be Las Vegas’ year, or owner Mark Davis may need to tear the whole thing down. That’s why the early Raiders offseason targets much include linebacker Lavonte David, safety Jessie Bates III, and yes, Tom Brady.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO