Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

sure will
3d ago

if he touches a raider jersey they'll lose Lotta fan base. we don't need cry Brady. get rid of Josh McDaniels too

3
 

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to look for a trade partner in the offseason to unload star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk is still a very much capable downfield weapon, who can provide a game-changing presence for any team he’d play for the 2023 NFL season, so he should generate a ton of interest from other franchises.
Yardbarker

Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas

The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

NFL playoff upset picks for Wild Card Weekend

Strap in, the NFL Playoffs are here. There are six games for us to watch and bet on spanning from Saturday afternoon to Monday night. With the NFL postseason, comes chaos. You can all but guarantee the favorites won’t go undefeated. There will be upsets. So, which underdogs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 early Raiders offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders offseason isn’t even a week old yet, but that doesn’t it’s too early to start thinking of the future. The Raiders were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2022. The current roster is built to win now. Yet the team only produced a 6-11 record on the season. Heading into Raiders free agency, the team has to re-sign some of its own (like running back Josh Jacobs) and focus on bringing in veteran talent to complement current stars like Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby, and Chandler Jones. Next season has to be Las Vegas’ year, or owner Mark Davis may need to tear the whole thing down. That’s why the early Raiders offseason targets much include linebacker Lavonte David, safety Jessie Bates III, and yes, Tom Brady.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NFL mock draft: Packers 7-round 2023 projection if Aaron Rodgers leaves

The Packers are looking to the offseason after missing the playoffs. But let’s look at a 2023 NFL mock draft if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay. That the Green Bay Packers were even in the mix to make the playoffs was impressive, but it was still disappointing to see the season-ending loss to the Lions in Week 18. And now the questions really start, particularly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

