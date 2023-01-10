But of course. It was a must. No rebates for all. They must spend the surplus. Rebate is controversial. Really, who are these people. Should recall them all. I don't care if they have an R, D, I, etc. be hind their name. When you have a surplus amount like that. That is highway robbery. Where is Robin Hood when you need him.
Reduce our taxes ! Give it back to people that paid the money in to Minnesota! This is Minnesota dumb ! Some one please sue the governor!
Still waiting for tax relief for Minnesota Seniors and retired folks! Stop taxing Social security (twice) and pensions now! This was passed by, again last year. Taxes in Minnesota are out of control and the Feds are pulling the same tax BS! Inflation is out of control and the common middle and lower class folks are getting hosed even more. Also the conversation on Minnesota's budget surplus rebate has all but disappeared? Guess we can assume that the huge budget surplus (taxpayer's money) is going to be frittered away on useless wasteful fantasy program's instead of helping Minnesota citizens! Its time for Minnesota leadership to take a more realistic approach that helps low, middle class, and it's Senior citizens!
