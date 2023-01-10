ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Susan Olson
3d ago

But of course. It was a must. No rebates for all. They must spend the surplus. Rebate is controversial. Really, who are these people. Should recall them all. I don't care if they have an R, D, I, etc. be hind their name. When you have a surplus amount like that. That is highway robbery. Where is Robin Hood when you need him.

Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

Reduce our taxes ! Give it back to people that paid the money in to Minnesota! This is Minnesota dumb ! Some one please sue the governor!

Denny James
2d ago

Still waiting for tax relief for Minnesota Seniors and retired folks! Stop taxing Social security (twice) and pensions now! This was passed by, again last year. Taxes in Minnesota are out of control and the Feds are pulling the same tax BS! Inflation is out of control and the common middle and lower class folks are getting hosed even more. Also the conversation on Minnesota's budget surplus rebate has all but disappeared? Guess we can assume that the huge budget surplus (taxpayer's money) is going to be frittered away on useless wasteful fantasy program's instead of helping Minnesota citizens! Its time for Minnesota leadership to take a more realistic approach that helps low, middle class, and it's Senior citizens!

Related
patriotnewsmn.com

House approves bill matching state tax code with fed

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Chad Urdahl of Shane Mekeland’s team.) The Minnesota House on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. Federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Six years in the making, Walz signs $100 million mini-tax bill

Gov. Tim Walz signed a $100 million tax plan into law Thursday that will align state tax policy with federal tax law, providing relief to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. The update addresses federal payments to businesses and loan relief for student borrowers intended to help people financially weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Despite projected $17B surplus, DFL pitch payroll tax hike

(The Center Square) – Despite a projected $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Tim Walz pitched a future payroll tax hike to fund paid family and medical leave in his soon-to-be released budget plan. Walz said $1.7 billion of surplus seed money would start the program, funded in the future by a payroll tax. The DFL hold a political trifecta and say Senate File 2 is a top priority. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Governor Walz to sign tax cut bill Thursday

(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature -- bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws called "tax conformity". Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans. Democrats spotlight student loan debt, pandemic-affected businesses and filers with charitable contributions. Republicans emphasize expanding eligible expenses to college savings accounts and increasing the amount a business can provide for employee child care. But Senate Republican Minority Leader Mark Johnson says Democrats refused to reduce personal income tax rates or eliminate state income tax on Social Security benefits. Democrats have talked about possibly reducing taxes on Social Security, but not until later in the session.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university

***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol

A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

New DFL bill proposes guaranteed paid family, medical leave for Minnesotans

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota DFL leaders are pushing for a paid family and medical leave for all Minnesotans. A bill was introduced last week at the State House that would guarantee 12 weeks of paid leave for events like adoptions, parental leave, and taking care of loved ones. The legislation has previously been blocked by Republicans, but has new life under a Democratic majority. The program would operate like an insurance plan and would be paid for by employee and employer contributions.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers

With the start of a new legislative session comes a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Legislative leaders are faced with a historic $17.6 billion projected surplus — by far the largest in history — and a DFL trifecta for the first time in nearly 10 years.   Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) has been advocating for family farmers and rural […] The post A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future

Despite continuing a lawsuit over the state’s clean car standards, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association recently hired an electric vehicle program director. The organization believes it is the first dealer association in the country to add a staff member assigned explicitly to electric vehicle issues. Its vice president of public affairs, Amber Backhaus, said the […] The post While fighting clean car rules, Minnesota dealers gear up for an all-electric future appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Baker fears DFL will pass no tax cuts this session

(Willmar MN-) On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about the atmosphere at the state capitol now that the DFL has taken control of The Minnesota Senate. Baker is the Assistant Minority Leader, and said the Democrats have been emboldened, knowing their policies cannot be checked by a Republican-controlled Senate. The DFL maintained control of The House and the governor's office...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?

Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
MINNESOTA STATE
blandinonbroadband.org

MN House bonding committee hears of billions in federal funds available for MN capital projects – including broadband

I’ve said before, I just can’t hear enough about the federal funding coming for broadband. It’s confusing and the numbers are huge. (Huge but not sufficient to get border to border broadband.) If you feel the same, this is another concise view of the funds coming it. This look was different for me because it wasn’t just broadband-focused. Interesting to compare to other capital projects. (You can keep track on the MN Management and Budget IIJA website.)
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

MN House Committee Considering Allowing Immigrants To Get Licenses

A Minnesota House committee is considering a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license. This isn’t the first time local lawmakers have advocated for such a bill, but the state’s DFL-controlled Legislature might actually be able to pass it this time. The executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota told MPR News that “We have so many immigrants who are our neighbors, who are our friends” and this law would empower “those families to be able to thrive more in our communities.” Undocumented immigrants can legally drive in 18 other states.

