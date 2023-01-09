ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ovie Oghoufo, former Texas edge rusher, signs with SEC program

Ovie Oghoufo, a former edge rusher at Texas and at Notre Dame prior to that, is headed to the SEC. He signed with LSU on Thursday, the program announced. Oghoufo transferred to Texas prior to the 2021 season. That year, he made 42 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 2.0 sacks. In 2022, he recorded 53 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sporting News

Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated

So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Jade Clack continues family legacy as a standout at Austin High

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Jade clack is making her mark as one of the top basketball players in the State of Texas, and she’s got some pretty good genes to boot Jade clack is the daughter of former Texas basketball standout Kris Clack, and her mother, Emerald Amen, a former player herself, coaches Jade at Austin High. […]
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas

The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?

As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk

Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
ELGIN, TX
thedispatchonline.net

Crime in Austin on the rise affects Bowie

As Austin grows rapidly, crime rates are steadily increasing day by day. The community surrounding Austin is becoming unsafe. Student and parents are always worried about when the next time another horrible situation will happen in school or out. Bowie does not create the safe environment I want at a...
AUSTIN, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas

Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

New Authentic Mexican Restaurant: Masa y Más

In the heart of bustling South Lamar, Austin’s newest taqueria, Masa y Más, opened on January 6, 2023. Rooted in the familial recipes and traditions of Chef and Operating Partner Roberto Campos, Masa y Más serves tacos, tortas, margaritas y más from a variety of regions throughout Mexico.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy