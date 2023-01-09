Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
OU QB Jackson Arnold Wins Gatorade National Football Player of The Year Over Longhorns Arch Manning
New Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Thursday, beating out Texas Longhorns signee Arch Manning.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ovie Oghoufo, former Texas edge rusher, signs with SEC program
Ovie Oghoufo, a former edge rusher at Texas and at Notre Dame prior to that, is headed to the SEC. He signed with LSU on Thursday, the program announced. Oghoufo transferred to Texas prior to the 2021 season. That year, he made 42 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 2.0 sacks. In 2022, he recorded 53 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks.
Struggling Texas Tech in ‘urgency mode’ in game at No. 10 Texas
No. 10 Texas and struggling-but-dangerous Texas Tech will have different things to prove but the same goal in mind when
Derrick Johnson, All-American linebacker for Texas Longhorns, to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Linebacker Derrick Johnson is one of 18 players part of the College Football Hall of Fame class this year, becoming the 22nd Texas player enshrined in the elite group. The ceremony honoring all the inductees will be Dec. 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the National Football Foundation's awards dinner.
Sporting News
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
Jade Clack continues family legacy as a standout at Austin High
AUSTIN (KXAN) —Jade clack is making her mark as one of the top basketball players in the State of Texas, and she’s got some pretty good genes to boot Jade clack is the daughter of former Texas basketball standout Kris Clack, and her mother, Emerald Amen, a former player herself, coaches Jade at Austin High. […]
Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas
The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
FOX Sports
Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?
As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
These Austin expats are bringing live music back to Elgin with new honky-tonk
Just before Thanksgiving in downtown Elgin , a bar that is supposed to be open is clearly not. There is a crinkled yellow poster pasted on the exterior of the building that reads "COMING SOON." The glass doors and windows are blacked out with hanging plastic. One of those ubiquitous "CLOSED PLEASE CALL AGAIN" signs with a clock on it hangs at the entrance. With delays that have stretched past weeks and into months, the clock may as well lose its hands. And yet, in a town begging for its sole honky-tonk , people still stop...
thedispatchonline.net
Crime in Austin on the rise affects Bowie
As Austin grows rapidly, crime rates are steadily increasing day by day. The community surrounding Austin is becoming unsafe. Student and parents are always worried about when the next time another horrible situation will happen in school or out. Bowie does not create the safe environment I want at a...
fsrmagazine.com
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas
Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
Trudy's spinoff restaurant Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress to close
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a year after opening, Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress Avenue is reportedly set to close. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, the Trudy's group will continue operating in the space at 1600 S. Congress Ave. but will usher in a new concept this spring.
Banger’s Sausage House to Undergo Renovation
While the public filing is sparse in detail, it does state that the scope of work will include the “addition of a walk in cooler addition to the existing building.” In total, the renovation will cost an estimated $200,000 to complete.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
Every Austin festival taking place in 2023
Save this page to plan your year's worth of festivities.
KXAN
New Authentic Mexican Restaurant: Masa y Más
In the heart of bustling South Lamar, Austin’s newest taqueria, Masa y Más, opened on January 6, 2023. Rooted in the familial recipes and traditions of Chef and Operating Partner Roberto Campos, Masa y Más serves tacos, tortas, margaritas y más from a variety of regions throughout Mexico.
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
