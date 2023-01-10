ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBlLv_0k91nAvC00

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.”

Related Story

Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning – Update

Related Story

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Emotional Video Tribute To Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Related Story

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family"

She wrote in the caption to the post, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place.”

DeGeneres made reference to the deadly floods and related mudslides that struck Montecito five years ago to the day, killing 23.

“This is crazy, on the five year anniversary. We’re having unprecedented rain.”

DeGeneres is not the only longtime resident of the leafy enclave in southern Santa Barbara. Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore, Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, Al Gore, Megyn Price, Eric Schmidt, Patrick Stewart and Kathy Ireland have also been residents.

Not long after DeGeneres posted the video, local emergency officials announced that the 101 is now closed at multiple points, effectively cutting off traffic going northbound into Santa Barbara and also traffic going Northbound out of the county. A declaration of a state of emergency is likely soon, said another, with a “signed declaration of emergency being presented to supervisors” shortly.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 16

Jennifer Pluto
2d ago

And why should we care? All these people including Ellen who live in “rich ass” Montecito know exactly where they live “in a fire, flood and mudslide zone” and still choose to live there I don’t feel sorry for them Not one bit

Reply(1)
5
joelle greene
3d ago

She must be beside herself since she compared being under Covid lockdown to doing jail time

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Unable To Evacuate, Forced To Shelter In Place As Raging Flash Floods Decimate Los Angeles

While unprecedented rainfall and flooding hit Santa Barbara County, many residents are being told to evacuate the area; however, one famous face is staying put. Ellen DeGeneres, who owns a home in Montecito, is giving her fans a close-up look at how the storm is wreaking havoc. Sharing a video on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 9) around 3:30 p.m. PT, the talk show host wrote, “Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone.” The video shows DeGeneres in a gray rain jacket, worn over a gray hoodie, standing near...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
In Touch Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres Details Alarming Montecito Flooding, Evacuation: Creek ‘About 9 Feet Up’

SoCal in crisis. Ellen DeGeneres has offered an update about her property and the intense weather situation amid unprecedented rainfall in the greater Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County areas. The affluent community of Montecito – where Ellen lives alongside the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Rob Lowe and more Hollywood A-listers – is under mandatory evacuation as of Monday, January 9. The former talk show host took to social media with a stark report of the conditions.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victor

Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslides

The authorities at a town in California that also happens to be home to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was ordered to evacuate on Monday due to terrible weather. The residents of a California community home to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were forced to flee the area after firefighters warned that mudslides may engulf their homes.
MONTECITO, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Solvang Vet Hospital took direct hit by flood overflow

SOLVANG, Calif. – The owners of Solvang Vet Hospital say the flood overflow damaged the building, impacting the animals. At this time, they are trying to clean up the aftermath. The owners are also dealing with their commute route every day as a result of this week's storm. The post Solvang Vet Hospital took direct hit by flood overflow appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Waterfall Appears Again

Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
GOLETA, CA
Deadline

Deadline

154K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy