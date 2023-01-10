ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon at Caesars Palace

The casino cage at Caesars Palace was robbed just after midnight on Monday morning, and Las Vegas police say they've arrested a suspect.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at 12:06 a.m., officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. Court records confirm the robbery was reported at Caesars Palace.

Police say 37-year-old Jared Allen-James Booth was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and held on a bond of $40,000.

Additional information was not immediately provided by authorities investigating the case.

This is one of a recent string of casino cage robberies reported at properties both on and off the Las Vegas Strip.

On Dec. 20, a casino cage robbery was reported at Silverton Casino in the 3300 block of Blue Diamond Road. A month earlier, on Nov. 17, a robbery was reported in the 4000 block of West Flamingo Road, where the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino is located.

On Nov. 9, Las Vegas police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a robbery of $6,000 from the casino cage at Resorts World . Court records confirmed the suspect in that case was on probation for robbing the Venetian Resort casino cage in 2020.

