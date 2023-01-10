Police: Hiker dies after being injured on Mount Charleston

Las Vegas police have confirmed that a hiker was injured on Mt. Charleston on Monday.

Police responded to the reports at approximately 12:23 p.m., sending search and rescue teams, along with medical personnel, to locate the hiker.

According to reports, once the man was located, he was declared deceased. Currently, police say units are working to hike the body down the mountain.

The location of the incident has not yet been confirmed, as well as the cause of the hiker's injuries.

A winter storm warning was reported by the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon, which included a potential snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches near the Spring Mountains. The report stated that travel in the area would be very difficult due to low visibility.

In an effort to make travel safer ahead of the storm, avalanche mitigation was conducted near Lee Canyon on Friday by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson from Lee Canyon confirmed to KTNV that ski lifts were closed ahead of the storm, but the incident did not occur near the area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.