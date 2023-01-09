ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wernersville, PA

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy

Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting

HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
