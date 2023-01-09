Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter BluesMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Highlights from Dining at Harvest Seasonal Grill: Wine Flight, Korean BBQ Wraps and Local ProduceMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Adorable Cafes and Dessert Spots Along East Main Street in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
Harrisburg set to evict homeless people living under Mulberry Street Bridge
The city of Harrisburg is ordering dozens of people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate the area by next week. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel said the public notice flyer circulating on social media Wednesday night is accurate and that the city is planning to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
‘Gut-wrenching’: Rats blamed for Harrisburg’s decision to clear homeless encampment with no formal plans for people
Harrisburg residents living under the Mulberry Street bridge have a week to pack up all of their belongings and leave the area for good because of a “public health emergency” involving rats and growing piles of trash, city officials said. The situation under the bridge reached a breaking...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
morethanthecurve.com
Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy
Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Teen sent to prison for marijuana-related killing in Dauphin County
A Steelton teen has pleaded guilty to murdering a 20-year-old man who tried to steal marijuana from him in 2021. Steven Roman, 17, pleaded guilty in December to third-degree murder in the killing of Ke’Shawn Carter, and was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison. Roman drove...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
Company involved in Allentown trench collapse has history of safety issues
Action News learned that the company was forced to pay thousands of dollars after safety incidents involving trenches in 2016.
pasenategop.com
Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting
HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
WGAL
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
Over 4,000 denied firearms purchases in Pa.
Over 4,000 people were denied firearm purchases or tranfers in Pennsylvania at the end of 2022.
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
Comments / 1