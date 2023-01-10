Read full article on original website
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
IRS raises 2023 retirement savings cap, but few even hit it. Here's what you can do about it.
Most of the news on inflation has been bad, but retirement savers may have been given a silver lining – if they’re savers and if they can afford to take advantage of it. The IRS lifted last year by a record amount the cap on how much people can sock away in retirement accounts on a tax-deferred basis, mostly because of soaring inflation.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently
The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed's action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic...
12 types of passive income that aren’t taxable
There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid paying tax. However, there are some credits, settlements and payouts that you can receive tax-free, although these are typically...
5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income
Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
Retirees Can Now Wait an Extra Year Before They Have to Withdraw From Their 401(k)s
Attention, savers: Over the holidays, Congress quietly passed new rules that could have a big impact on your retirement. Americans now don't have to start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, until they turn 73 — a year later than they previously had to. An RMD is the amount...
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
House to vote on bill to abolish IRS and replace income tax with 'Fair Tax'
The Republican-led House will vote on a bill to abolish the IRS and replace the existing income tax system with a wide-reaching consumption tax. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the legislation, the Fair Tax Act, on Tuesday. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to allow a floor vote on the legislation as part of a deal cut with the conservative House Freedom Caucus to become House speaker, Fox News reported.
Here are 3 money moves you should make at the start of the year, financial experts say
January is the best time of the year to draft a budget, as well as to check in with your savings goals, experts say. Even increasing your retirement savings contributions by 1% can have a powerful impact. New year, new you? Probably not. One of the revelations that will likely...
10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
4 reasons to change your tax withholdings
One way to get the tax refund you want — if you want one at all — is to adjust your tax withholdings so they accurately reflect your life as it is now. Too little withheld each month — whether it's from your paycheck, pension check, or unemployment benefits check — could mean a smaller tax refund next year — or even worse, a big tax bill. Too much taken out could leave you less money each month until your refund comes.
Homeownership could become more accessible thanks to new FHFA rules
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Conforming mortgage lenders will start using FICO...
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
T-bills start to compete with savings accounts
Treasury bill yields have risen so far, so fast, that they are now far above the yields that most Americans are getting on their savings or money market accounts. Public, an online brokerage, has decided to take advantage of that fact by offering a new account just for T-bills. Why...
How Retirees Spend the Savings They Are Forced to Withdraw
Slide 1 of 5: At some point in your 70s, the tax-free ride that you enjoyed for decades on your 401(k) and traditional IRA investments finally comes to an end. That’s when you must begin taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) — and paying taxes on that money — each year. The exact age at which your RMDs start has been 72 for most people, although a recent federal law is pushing it back to 75 over the next decade. The government-mandated amount you must withdraw is based on your life expectancy and account balances and thus changes annually. So, like it or not, millions of older seniors have to withdraw money even if they don’t need it. But what do they do with that cash? Recently, the Employee Benefit Research Institute polled 1,988 adults between the ages of 62 and 75 for its 2022 Spending in Retirement Survey. One thing the EBRI asked these folks was what they are doing with their RMDs. Following are the answers they gave. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Nearly 99% of US hourly workers earn more than the federal minimum wage
The US federal minimum wage is almost irrelevant at this point. The number of American employees who make the federal minimum wage or less has dropped from about 7 million in 1979 to a little over a million in 2021, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Tax tips for homeowners 2022: Tax credits and breaks
Homeownership comes with a lot of financial responsibility and a never-ending list of home improvement projects. But for anyone who pays a mortgage, the good news is that you can deduct several home expenses come tax time — especially if you itemize your taxes — or enjoy other tax breaks as a homeowner.
