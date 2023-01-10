ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Ellen DeGeneres Documents Montecito’s Mandatory Evacuation: “Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us”

By Evan Nicole Brown
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fPQb_0k91mH8U00

Montecito — the celebrity-loved enclave in central California which Oprah Winfrey, Jane Lynch, Rob Lowe and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, among others call home — is officially under mandatory evacuation. This ruling comes after a fruitless search for a five-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters early Monday morning; the search was called off around 3 p.m. local time.

Five years ago, on Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito was ravaged by mudslides caused by flash flooding; in the middle of the night, the town got more than half an inch of rainfall in five minutes, and the storm continued throughout the day, leaving lives claimed, homes flattened, gas mains popped, and power lines down. At the time, these mudslides were made more severe by the Thomas Fire that started in the area on Dec. 4, 2017 — the charred Santa Ynez Mountains were made more vulnerable to destruction because the earth wasn’t prepared to absorb water well.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Today, Ellen DeGeneres , who lives in the area (located between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean), posted a video to her Instagram account showing the severity of a nearby creek’s rising water levels and the current of the steam.

“This is the 5 year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people — people lost their homes, their lives,” she says in the video. “This is crazy, on the 5 year anniversary, we’re having unprecedented rain. This stream next to our house never flows, ever. [It’s] probably about 9 feet up … we need to be nicer to mother nature, because mother nature is not happy with us … stay safe everybody.”

DeGeneres shared in the caption that her home is on “higher ground,” allowing her to shelter in place.

Per an article from AP , Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the decision to evacuate was “based on the continuing high rate of rainfall with no indication that that is going to change before nightfall.”

This evacuation order displaces nearly 10,000 residents — the entire town of Montecito plus nearby canyon neighborhoods. The National Weather Service reported that at least 8 inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm marches on.

More to come.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88

Hubert G. Wells, who trained animals for films including the original Doctor Dolittle, Out of Africa, Wolf, Sheena and The Ghost and the Darkness, has died. He was 88. Wells died on Christmas Day of age-related illnesses at his home in Thousand Oaks, fellow animal trainer Doree Sitterly told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterHélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70Mike Hill, Oscar-Winning 'Apollo 13' Film Editor Who Cut 21 Other Ron Howard Films, Dies at 73Quinn Redeker, Actor on 'Days of Our Lives' and 'The Young and the Restless,' Dies at 86 Sitterly and Wells worked together for 20...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Billy Corgan Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “There Is Heartbreak, and Then There Is Sorrow”

LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer, Cary Elwes, Nicolas Cage and more took to social media to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday at 54. Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after she experienced cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home. More from The Hollywood ReporterLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies at 54Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac ArrestHollywood's A-list Stylists Reveal Their Top Fall Fashion Picks for Women “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful...
CALABASAS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis’ Daughter, Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the smoky-voiced singer and songwriter who led a soap opera existence as the only child of Elvis Presley and the first wife of Michael Jackson, has died. She was 54. Presley died Thursday at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center after an episode of cardiac arrest earlier in the day at her home in Calabasas, California, her mother, actress Priscilla Presley, announced in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterLisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac ArrestDorothy Tristan, Actress in 'Klute,' 'Scarecrow' and 'The Looking Glass,' Dies at 88Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck:...
CALABASAS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to a hospital Thursday after officials responded to her home for a cardiac arrest, according to reports. TMZ reported that paramedics performed CPR on Presley and were able to regain a pulse before she was transported. More from The Hollywood ReporterJerry Bruckheimer, Viola Davis and THR's Producer Roundtable: "I Don't Want to Go to My Grave Saying I Wasn't Brave Enough"Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Avatar: Way of Water,' 'Elvis,' 'Babylon' Among NomineesWhy Austin Butler Sounded Like Elvis During His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech A spokesperson from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department tells The Hollywood Reporter that deputies responded...
CALABASAS, CA
Key News Network

Sinkhole Traps 2 Vehicles, 1 Person Rescued

Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: Two vehicles fell into a sinkhole during a torrential downpour late Monday evening, Jan. 9, in the Chatsworth suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles and Ventura County Fire Departments responded to reports of two vehicles that had fallen into a 15-foot sinkhole in the 11000...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Highway 101 Closed Between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara Due to Flooding

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4 p.m.] The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 101 between State Route 150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara due to flooding and weather conditions. CHP says that there is “no ETA on reopening at this time” and asks drivers to stay home and off the roads today if at all possible.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy