ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Preliminary hearing for Idaho killings suspect set for June

The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. His attorney asked for late June, and the prosecution didn’t object. His preliminary hearing is set for June...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Snow geese take flight in Whitehall

Colleen shared this video with 69 News of thousands of snow geese behind her home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. She said they've visited several times this month, and "they are awesome to watch, especially when they take off all together."
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie tables vote on apartment complex

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A vote to recommend approval for a proposed apartment development at 3500 Brookside Road was tabled Thursday by the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission. Instead, the planning body asked developer Grist Mill Development Company to work on the stormwater management plan and a pedestrian...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects

WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

A 'furry first': Cumru police training therapy dog Oliver

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — It's a unique impact to have on people, providing peace by your mere presence. "People immediately seem to calm down. They drop that barrier," said Chief Madison Winchester, Cumru Township Police Department. "It's a game changer, really, when you bring a therapy dog into a room."
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cumru Township prepares for new therapy dog

Officers in Cumru Township say he's not a drug dog or there to help with arrests. Instead, he gives people peace. Say hello to Officer Oliver, "Oli" for short. He's a six-month-old Bernedoodle. Oli is just weeks away from completing his therapy dog training. Once that's done, he can begin...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy