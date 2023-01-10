Read full article on original website
69 News at 6:00 - Man from the Poconos accused in four killings appears in court in Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, the man from Monroe County accused in the killings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in court today. This is likely the last time we will see Kohberger until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for June. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori tells what happened today in the courtroom.
Preliminary hearing for Idaho killings suspect set for June
The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was back in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. His attorney asked for late June, and the prosecution didn’t object. His preliminary hearing is set for June...
WATCH: Snow geese take flight in Whitehall
Colleen shared this video with 69 News of thousands of snow geese behind her home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. She said they've visited several times this month, and "they are awesome to watch, especially when they take off all together."
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
Lower Macungie tables vote on apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A vote to recommend approval for a proposed apartment development at 3500 Brookside Road was tabled Thursday by the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission. Instead, the planning body asked developer Grist Mill Development Company to work on the stormwater management plan and a pedestrian...
Wilkes-Barre residents question delays in hotel, bridge projects
WILKES-BARRE — After city council approved all agenda items at Thursday’s meeting, members of the public weighed in on delayed bridge and development projects, among other things. Council unanimously authorized Mayor George Brown’s administration to award a $79,000 contract to Brdaric Excavating to demolish three structurally deficient double-block...
Retired Wilson firefighter, his 2 daughters heat up Slate Belt's dining scene with new restaurant
LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - With help from his daughters, a man who doused fires for decades is heating up the Slate Belt's dining scene with a new restaurant. Ember, a family-owned and -operated dining establishment serving upscale, casual American fare, opened Jan. 2 at 6618 S. Delaware Drive in the Martins Creek section of Lower Mount Bethel Township.
Driver hurt after truck hauling trash smashes into overpass in Douglass Twp.
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A truck carrying trash slammed into an overpass Thursday morning. It happened on Farmington Avenue around 11 a.m. Police say the truck was following another truck that made it through. The driver was hurt and went to a hospital. No word on how serious his injuries...
Warehouse developer sues Maidencreek Twp. over 'illegal' noise ordinance
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – A new lawsuit filed against Maidencreek Township alleges the township has a nuisance noise ordinance that is preventing the defendant from moving forward with its plan to build a warehouse along part of Route 222. The lawsuit has been filed by developer Maidencreek Associates. 69...
Perk Valley vs. Spring Ford boy's basketball, 01.12.23
Spring Ford edges past Perk Valley on the road for key PAC win. Two teams at the top of the PAC standings meeting at Park Valley. This one would go the way of Spring Ford, 48-42.
A 'furry first': Cumru police training therapy dog Oliver
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — It's a unique impact to have on people, providing peace by your mere presence. "People immediately seem to calm down. They drop that barrier," said Chief Madison Winchester, Cumru Township Police Department. "It's a game changer, really, when you bring a therapy dog into a room."
Cumru Township prepares for new therapy dog
Officers in Cumru Township say he's not a drug dog or there to help with arrests. Instead, he gives people peace. Say hello to Officer Oliver, "Oli" for short. He's a six-month-old Bernedoodle. Oli is just weeks away from completing his therapy dog training. Once that's done, he can begin...
Whitehall Twp. commissioners pass vote of no-confidence in mayor after harassment lawsuit settled
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township commissioners passed a vote of "no confidence" in the township's mayor. Four board members voted in favor of it Tuesday night. One voted against it, and one voted "present." The vote follows a $140,000 settlement Whitehall Township reached with three women who accused Mayor...
