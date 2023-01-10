Two offensive powerhouses face off tonight in Buffalo, as the Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1) continue a three-game road trip against the Sabres. Offence has never really been a problem for the Jets - as the 12 goals in the last two games would indicate - but the 3.34 goals-per-game that they average have to be generated the right way, especially against a Sabres squad that has been able to go shot for shot with every team in the league this season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO