Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
Syracuse Crunch reschedule game with Rochester
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans have announced a rescheduled game for the 2022-23 season. The Syracuse at Rochester game (AHL Game #438) originally scheduled for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse will look to snap its five-game losing […]
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
theScore
5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov
We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets bounce back by beating Sabres
Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves and the visiting Winnipeg Jets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Thursday. Kyle Connor scored
Yardbarker
Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
Why Bobby McMann Will Make his NHL Debut Against the Predators and What he Brings to the Maple Leafs
McMann will become the 32nd player to play in a game for the Maple Leafs this season.
FOX Sports
Canadiens beat Predators 4-3 after honoring Subban
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two power-play goals and the Montreal Canadiens held off the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night after honoring former defenseman P.K. Subban in a pregame ceremony. Kirby Dach added a goal and an assist for Montreal, Jake Evans also scored and Jonathan Drouin...
rockrivercurrent.com
NHL and AHL teams rally to support Rockford IceHogs equipment manager after stroke
ROCKFORD — The Rockford IceHogs and teams from across the AHL and NHL have rallied to support Russ Holden, the Hogs longtime equipment manager who suffered a stroke in August. Holden, who was set to enter his 14th season with the team this year, has been recovering at his...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres
Two offensive powerhouses face off tonight in Buffalo, as the Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1) continue a three-game road trip against the Sabres. Offence has never really been a problem for the Jets - as the 12 goals in the last two games would indicate - but the 3.34 goals-per-game that they average have to be generated the right way, especially against a Sabres squad that has been able to go shot for shot with every team in the league this season.
NHL
Postponed Sabres game at Columbus rescheduled for April 14
Game was originally set to be played on December 27. The Buffalo Sabres will close out the 2022-23 regular season in Columbus. The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for December 27 will now be played on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.
Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago (11-25-4), and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. The Blackhawks had...
Yardbarker
Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun
Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
Comments / 1