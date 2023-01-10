ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
LEWISTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch reschedule game with Rochester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans have announced a rescheduled game for the 2022-23 season. The Syracuse at Rochester game (AHL Game #438) originally scheduled for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse will look to snap its five-game losing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov

We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors

The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Canadiens beat Predators 4-3 after honoring Subban

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two power-play goals and the Montreal Canadiens held off the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night after honoring former defenseman P.K. Subban in a pregame ceremony. Kirby Dach added a goal and an assist for Montreal, Jake Evans also scored and Jonathan Drouin...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres

Two offensive powerhouses face off tonight in Buffalo, as the Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1) continue a three-game road trip against the Sabres. Offence has never really been a problem for the Jets - as the 12 goals in the last two games would indicate - but the 3.34 goals-per-game that they average have to be generated the right way, especially against a Sabres squad that has been able to go shot for shot with every team in the league this season.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Postponed Sabres game at Columbus rescheduled for April 14

Game was originally set to be played on December 27. The Buffalo Sabres will close out the 2022-23 regular season in Columbus. The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for December 27 will now be played on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun

Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA

