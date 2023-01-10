Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Related
NBC Washington
Suspects Wanted in Shooting That Hurt 2 Young Children Getting Off Bus in DC
D.C. police released photos Thursday of the suspects involved in a shooting that wounded two young children as they stepped off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. A Route 54 bus was going north on 14th Street NW in the Brightwood neighborhood about 4 p.m., when D.C. police...
WUSA
Teen charged as an adult after deadly shooting at Largo gas station, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 20, 2022) Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a Largo gas station that left a 54-year-old man dead. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the...
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
fox5dc.com
2 children injured after Metrobus altercation; Police search for shooting suspects
WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a suspect and are searching for others in connection with a triple shooting that left a 6-year-old and 9-year-old hurt in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of 14th Street, near Fort Stevens Drive.
fox5dc.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing CVS employee during attempted robbery: police
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after stabbing a CVS employee in the shoulder during an attempted robbery in Montgomery County Thursday. The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda. Officials say the worker was taken to a nearby...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police
Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
fox5dc.com
Series of car break-ins at Prince George's County apartment complex under investigation
Over a dozen cars in the Barclay Square apartment complex in Prince George’s County were broken into overnight Wednesday, and police are not investigating who was behind it. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details.
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
fox5dc.com
Liquor store shooting leaves 1 man injured in Northeast
WASHINGTON - The man who was shot inside a liquor store in Northeast Wednesday evening is recovering in a local hospital. Meanwhile, D.C. police are looking for the person who opened fire inside of Rose Liquors on Bladensburg Road NE. Police said they received a call right after 6 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Police arrest, charge man suspected of wounding mother, killing stepfather during Fairfax County stabbing
MCLEAN, Va. - Authorities have identified the man they say wounded his mother and killed his stepfather during a stabbing Tuesday night at a home in Fairfax County. Police took 39-year-old Adam Timothy Jackson into custody just after 11 p.m. at the house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean.
fox5dc.com
2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
Suspect Arrested for October Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring
Detectives from the county’s Third District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 26-year-old Keshawn Simpson, of Silver Spring, for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in downtown Silver Spring last October. At approximately 10:36 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers from the Third District responded to the intersection of...
Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
Teen arrested in Prince George's Co. for being in possession of stolen car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen car. Police say the teen suspect is from the Landover, Maryland area. On Tuesday, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) detectives saw a car recently reported stolen out...
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
fox5dc.com
2 kids shot after getting off bus in Northwest
Two children were shot in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has the latest details from the scene.
Comments / 2