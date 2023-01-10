ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police

Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

Liquor store shooting leaves 1 man injured in Northeast

WASHINGTON - The man who was shot inside a liquor store in Northeast Wednesday evening is recovering in a local hospital. Meanwhile, D.C. police are looking for the person who opened fire inside of Rose Liquors on Bladensburg Road NE. Police said they received a call right after 6 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta

BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
BALTIMORE, MD

