Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
oc-breeze.com
Clerk-Recorder to offer extended Valentine’s Day hours
Looking to get married on what is the most romantic day of the year? We are here to help you! This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen will be offering extended hours at his offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana.
Hammer Burger Heading to Santa Ana
If the name Hammer Burger rings a bell, that's because the concept already has been a major hit, albeit in a slightly different iterations
oc-breeze.com
OCHS to hear about the history of Mission Viejo on Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the Orange County Historical Society January meeting, former Mission Viejo Mayor and Mission Viejo Heritage Committee member Robert Breton will share the history of the master-planned community he calls home. Brenton will focus on the early rancho days, the formation of the Mission Viejo Company, its purchase of the...
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
foxla.com
9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
lb908.com
Bringing Back the Simplicity of a Burger and a Beer: 49rs Tavern
Since 1958, the 49rs Tavern has held down the corner of Bellflower Blvd and PCH, serving as a landmark for Long Beach State students, graduates, and the community. A sports bar, a gathering place, a college hangout, and always a place where someone could stop by for a delicious burger and a beer.
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood Volunteer Day seeks project sites
One of Lakewood’s enduring traditions is Volunteer Day, where residents of all ages help their neighbors in need and make the community a better place. The Volunteer Day program is looking for project sites for its Saturday, April 15 clean-up and fix-up event. More than 500 volunteers will fan out on that day to locations throughout Lakewood to donate a morning’s work to help their neighbors in need.
oc-breeze.com
Music For All Seasons: Long Beach Symphony presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor
On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year. Each of the seasons will be exquisitely...
Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers
After clogged pipes, flooding and a disagreement over what to do, the in-room restrooms at the winter homeless shelter had been shut down for weeks. The post Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors
LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
Porto’s Bakery and Cafe Heading to Downtown Disney
Founded in in 1976, on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park by Rosa Porto, Porto's has become an L.A. mainstay
coastreportonline.com
Housing prices contribute to student uncertainty about future in Orange County
Orange County offers the quintessential Southern California lifestyle: blue skies, beautiful ocean views, palm trees and a carefree spirit. Living in OC grants access to a diverse food scene, activities including Disneyland and the beach, and sunny weather year-round. It is no wonder why so many people love to call this area their home, but the high cost of living puts a damper on this paradise.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Rancho Mission Viejo Announces Opening of More Rienda Homes
People looking to buy a home in the Rienda development now have more options. Officials with Rancho Mission Viejo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the second phase for the new residential community is now open. A total of 279 homes in four new neighborhoods are now eligible to purchase.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
newsantaana.com
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. The weekend...
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
Comments / 0