Lubbock County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LPD to conduct mapping investigation for officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half. Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hale Center Teacher Indicted

A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition; Community Development to make assistance available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light will begin making changes to some billing practices in February as part of its transition away from acting as the City of Lubbock’s electric utility this Fall when customers will choose their provider. The Lubbock City Council Tuesday approved a resolution giving the proper authority to make the changes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vitalant declares blood supply emergency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wind dies down, for now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last, as we see winds pick back up Sunday with Lubbock expecting sustained winds of 27 mph. This continues throughout the work week, ranging speeds from the low 20s Monday and Tuesday up to 30 by Wednesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains ‘Kool Kidz’ participate in special needs stock show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Volunteers provided special needs students from area schools with a livestock show Thursday designed just for them. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance hosted the show, Kool Kidz Ag Stravaganza, to remove barriers and give these kids a chance to enjoy an experience that so many others have every day.
PLAINVIEW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Wilson ISD AD Indicted in Lynn County

Wilson Independent School District Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III has been indicted by a Lynn County grand jury. Parmer was charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact, as well as indecency with a child by exposure. The Lynn County Sherrif’s Office...
LYNN COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX

Community Policy