Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
LPD to conduct mapping investigation for officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half. Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South...
KCBD
LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
Lubbock Cooper ISD student rescues district employee’s family from backyard fire
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
kgncnewsnow.com
Hale Center Teacher Indicted
A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
KCBD
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting, Metro investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left one person with serious injuries. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating. Police have not...
everythinglubbock.com
Moderate injury reported in Clovis Road crash involving RV and semi-truck Wed. morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash Wednesday morning left one person with moderate injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash was in the 5400 block of Clovis Road involving what LPD said “looked like a semi.”. A photo by an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on scene showed the front...
18-wheeler overturns at 19th Street and West Loop, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near West Loop 289 and 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. According to police, initial reports said the wind blew the truck over. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
fox34.com
LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition; Community Development to make assistance available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light will begin making changes to some billing practices in February as part of its transition away from acting as the City of Lubbock’s electric utility this Fall when customers will choose their provider. The Lubbock City Council Tuesday approved a resolution giving the proper authority to make the changes.
KCBD
Vitalant declares blood supply emergency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
Lubbock airport flights among thousands impacted by FAA system failure
Flights to and from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport were among thousands impacted by a computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration that caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations.
KCBD
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
KCBD
Wind dies down, for now
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last, as we see winds pick back up Sunday with Lubbock expecting sustained winds of 27 mph. This continues throughout the work week, ranging speeds from the low 20s Monday and Tuesday up to 30 by Wednesday.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Driver dies in officer-involved crash on South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Driver killed after rear-ending police vehicle on South Loop. An officer was struck while sitting inside his unit working another crash just after 2 a.m. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Here’s what we know so...
KCBD
South Plains ‘Kool Kidz’ participate in special needs stock show
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Volunteers provided special needs students from area schools with a livestock show Thursday designed just for them. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance hosted the show, Kool Kidz Ag Stravaganza, to remove barriers and give these kids a chance to enjoy an experience that so many others have every day.
everythinglubbock.com
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
KCBD
Lubbock man federally indicted, facing two counts of interstate threatening communications
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of interstate threatening communications following accusations he posted threatening statements toward Arizona election poll workers on a right-wing social media site. PREVIOUS STORY: FBI arrests Lubbock man after threats posted on...
KCBD
Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Wilson ISD AD Indicted in Lynn County
Wilson Independent School District Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III has been indicted by a Lynn County grand jury. Parmer was charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, indecency with a child by contact, as well as indecency with a child by exposure. The Lynn County Sherrif’s Office...
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
Lubbock restaurants struggle to keep up with rising prices, inflation
Local restaurants have been struggling with current prices increasing due to inflation. The cost of food and labor are on the rise and local restaurants here have been doing everything they can to stay afloat. Kelsey Erickson-Streufert with the Texas restaurant association said restaurants are seeing high prices due to the pandemic.
Comments / 1