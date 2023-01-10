Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place
How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place. It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a […] The post De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green On Boston Celtics Fans In The NBA Finals: "I Had Never Openly Heard So Many Racist Remarks While On The Court."
Draymond Green blasted Celtics fans for their conduct during the NBA Finals, as he stated that he had never openly heard so many racist remarks on the court.
Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s a golden asset for the struggling franchise, as the Bears look to turn things around following yet another disastrous campaign. The question now for the Bears is on which kind of player will they use the top-overall pick. There are rumors […] The post Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season
When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban’s reaction to David Pollack’s Georgia claim is priceless
Analyst David Pollack made a bold Georgia football claim after the Bulldogs’ dominant National Championship victory over TCU. However, his claim was destined to catch the attention of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, per Not Nate Oats on Twitter. David Pollack has no idea what he’s just done pic.twitter.com/2pbpJRlJmH — Not Nate Oats (@NateFauxts) […] The post Nick Saban’s reaction to David Pollack’s Georgia claim is priceless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Duggan’s heart-wrenching reflection after blowout loss to Stetson Bennett, Georgia
The TCU Horned Frogs entered Monday night’s meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs n the College Football Playoff National Championship Game brimming with hope that they can pull off a stunning upset. TCU football left the field of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood absolutely crushed after getting destroyed in a 65-7 loss to Kirby Smart’s incredibly talented […] The post Max Duggan’s heart-wrenching reflection after blowout loss to Stetson Bennett, Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
President drops statement on Jim Harbaugh amid speculation of departure
Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has seen his name raised in connection with potential openings in the NFL, but if the University of Michigan has its way, the Wolverines leader will stay right where he is. I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director […] The post President drops statement on Jim Harbaugh amid speculation of departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Mavs big man Christian Wood goes full savage on Rockets fan asking for a photo
Before making the move to the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason, it was with the Houston Rockets that Christian Wood established himself as a legitimate NBA big man. As it turns out, however, the 27-year-old doesn’t have much love to give to fans of his former team. Wood was recently caught on video interacting with […] The post WATCH: Mavs big man Christian Wood goes full savage on Rockets fan asking for a photo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas
The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it
There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"That’s something we’ve done a poor job as Celtics" - Ray Allen revealed the 2008 Boston Celtics aren't speaking with each other anymore
The lack of communication speaks volumes about how ego and pride got the better of the 2008 Celtics core
