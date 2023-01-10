ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
ClutchPoints

De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place

How about those Sacramento Kings? With their 135-113 win at home Wednesday night over the Houston Rockets, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings climb up the notch in the Western Conference standings, displacing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place. It feels good for Kings fans to see their team seemingly cobble up a […] The post De’Aaron Fox drops truth bomb after kicking Luka Doncic, Mavs out of 4th place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s a golden asset for the struggling franchise, as the Bears look to turn things around following yet another disastrous campaign. The question now for the Bears is on which kind of player will they use the top-overall pick. There are rumors […] The post Micah Parsons fires back at Justin Fields-Bryce Young debate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Comeback

Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season

When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s reaction to David Pollack’s Georgia claim is priceless

Analyst David Pollack made a bold Georgia football claim after the Bulldogs’ dominant National Championship victory over TCU. However, his claim was destined to catch the attention of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, per Not Nate Oats on Twitter. David Pollack has no idea what he’s just done pic.twitter.com/2pbpJRlJmH — Not Nate Oats (@NateFauxts) […] The post Nick Saban’s reaction to David Pollack’s Georgia claim is priceless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Max Duggan’s heart-wrenching reflection after blowout loss to Stetson Bennett, Georgia

The TCU Horned Frogs entered Monday night’s meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs n the College Football Playoff National Championship Game brimming with hope that they can pull off a stunning upset. TCU football left the field of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood absolutely crushed after getting destroyed in a 65-7 loss to Kirby Smart’s incredibly talented […] The post Max Duggan’s heart-wrenching reflection after blowout loss to Stetson Bennett, Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

President drops statement on Jim Harbaugh amid speculation of departure

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has seen his name raised in connection with potential openings in the NFL, but if the University of Michigan has its way, the Wolverines leader will stay right where he is. I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director […] The post President drops statement on Jim Harbaugh amid speculation of departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Mavs big man Christian Wood goes full savage on Rockets fan asking for a photo

Before making the move to the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason, it was with the Houston Rockets that Christian Wood established himself as a legitimate NBA big man. As it turns out, however, the 27-year-old doesn’t have much love to give to fans of his former team. Wood was recently caught on video interacting with […] The post WATCH: Mavs big man Christian Wood goes full savage on Rockets fan asking for a photo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas

The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
