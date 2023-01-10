ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, TX

Related
cbs7.com

Anytime, Anywhere: Abel Mendoza’s Journey

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza got the chance to fight in South Korea in the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view last month. CBS7′s Noe Ortega and Chief Photographer Reilly Strand followed Mendoza and his team throughout their trip for what could be the biggest fight of the West Texans career.
PECOS, TX
NewsWest 9

Mr. Beast Burger coming to Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will soon have a new dining option for students, faculty and campus visitors. The college and their food provider, Great Western Dining, have come together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to the Wrangler Grill location at the Saulsbury Campus Center. The restaurant, founded...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa names interim fire chief

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Mayor Joven responds to allegations in dismissal of city manager and city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven wrote a letter sent Thursday responding to allegations against him in the firing of the city manager and city attorney. “I would like to thank the residents of Odessa for their patience over the last month. A lot of things have unfolded very quickly, and I wanted to check-in and clarify a couple of points. There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City - up to and including the role of City Manager. My commitment is, and will remain , to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current “strong city manager” structure. As Mayor, and a voting member of your City Council, it is my/our responsibility to ensure that all appointees are held to the highest standards. Council relies heavily on the city manager and other appointees to provide complete and objective information to the entire Council - not just certain members. In a council-manager form of government communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials is a necessity. Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel polices are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure. I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together. I invite each of you to join me at Mi Casa at 1301 N. County Rd. W Odessa, TX 79763 for coffee this Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9- 10 a.m. to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crane man killed in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crane man killed in a Monday evening crash in Midland County has been identified as 27-year-old Perry Whitley Edwards, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Edwards died at the scene.  Around 6:38 p.m. on January 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

3 people wanted in connection to Hobbs shooting

HOBBS, N.M. — Three people are wanted for a shooting that happened in Hobbs around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of East Dunn Street. They were waved-down by witnesses who said a man,...
HOBBS, NM
cbs7.com

Crane man dies after crash on I-20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Perry Edwards, a 27-year-old from Crane was driving his Toyota Corolla east on IH-20 behind a Mack Granite semi truck near mile marker 126. According to Texas DPS investigators, Edwards was speeding, ran into the back of the semi and died. The driver of the truck...
CRANE, TX
NewsWest 9

Despite public comment, Odessa City Council votes again to terminate city manager, attorney

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is holding a meeting to allow public comment on the employment status of the city attorney and city manager. Natasha Brooks and Michael Marrero were fired at the beginning of December, but attorney Gaven Norris filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas alleging the city did not properly allow public comment before the decision was made.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs.  One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023. In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez. He weighed seven pounds one ounce. In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

