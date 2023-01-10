Read full article on original website
Fight At Tascosa Basketball Game Should Prompt Quick Change
Being a sports fan can bring out some serious passion in you. I know this firsthand, whether it be my favorite pro team, college team, or even my boys' youth teams. I've gotten into heated arguments with people about my teams and why they're better than yours. However, there comes...
Anytime, Anywhere: Abel Mendoza’s Journey
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza got the chance to fight in South Korea in the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view last month. CBS7′s Noe Ortega and Chief Photographer Reilly Strand followed Mendoza and his team throughout their trip for what could be the biggest fight of the West Texans career.
Mr. Beast Burger coming to Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will soon have a new dining option for students, faculty and campus visitors. The college and their food provider, Great Western Dining, have come together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to the Wrangler Grill location at the Saulsbury Campus Center. The restaurant, founded...
City of Odessa names interim fire chief
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
Tips for high school seniors looking to apply for scholarships
ODESSA, Texas — With the end of the high school year fast approaching, it may be time for seniors to start thinking of colleges and scholarships they want to apply for. There are many things to think of and remember when students are applying for scholarships to schools around the Permian Basin.
A look at life on the road for one family in the rodeo industry
ODESSA, Texas — When the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo has its last performance on Saturday night, most – if not all -- of the event staff and participants will pack up and head out of town. The Scott family understands what it’s like living on the road...
Mayor Joven responds to allegations in dismissal of city manager and city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven wrote a letter sent Thursday responding to allegations against him in the firing of the city manager and city attorney. “I would like to thank the residents of Odessa for their patience over the last month. A lot of things have unfolded very quickly, and I wanted to check-in and clarify a couple of points. There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City - up to and including the role of City Manager. My commitment is, and will remain , to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current “strong city manager” structure. As Mayor, and a voting member of your City Council, it is my/our responsibility to ensure that all appointees are held to the highest standards. Council relies heavily on the city manager and other appointees to provide complete and objective information to the entire Council - not just certain members. In a council-manager form of government communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials is a necessity. Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel polices are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure. I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together. I invite each of you to join me at Mi Casa at 1301 N. County Rd. W Odessa, TX 79763 for coffee this Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9- 10 a.m. to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
Impressive fossil collection donated to ECISD by one individual
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD received a donation in the form of over 300 pounds of fossils Thursday from one individual. The fossils were given as a gift by Jason Osborne, the chief innovation officer for ECISD’s Innovation Department, who will be leaving the district after just over six-and-a-half years.
Odessa City Council appropriates over $300,000 in hiring of T2 Professional Consulting firm
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council held their first regular meeting of the new year Tuesday night, and it comes on the heels of the special meeting they held on Monday. The council proceeded with their usual business as they move forward with interims at city manager and city attorney.
Crane man killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crane man killed in a Monday evening crash in Midland County has been identified as 27-year-old Perry Whitley Edwards, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Edwards died at the scene. Around 6:38 p.m. on January 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate […]
Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
3 people wanted in connection to Hobbs shooting
HOBBS, N.M. — Three people are wanted for a shooting that happened in Hobbs around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of East Dunn Street. They were waved-down by witnesses who said a man,...
Crane man dies after crash on I-20
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Perry Edwards, a 27-year-old from Crane was driving his Toyota Corolla east on IH-20 behind a Mack Granite semi truck near mile marker 126. According to Texas DPS investigators, Edwards was speeding, ran into the back of the semi and died. The driver of the truck...
New Mexico Senator reintroduces baby box bill one year after mother throws baby in dumpster
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — When New Mexico Senator David Gallegos saw the video of Alexis Avila throwing her baby away in a dumpster in Hobbs, New Mexico last year, he knew something had to be done so this isn't an incident that happens again. "In a panic, the girl,...
Despite public comment, Odessa City Council votes again to terminate city manager, attorney
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is holding a meeting to allow public comment on the employment status of the city attorney and city manager. Natasha Brooks and Michael Marrero were fired at the beginning of December, but attorney Gaven Norris filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas alleging the city did not properly allow public comment before the decision was made.
Sewer line replacement project in Odessa to begin on January 3
ODESSA, Texas — A sewer line replacement project in the 2100 block of North Dixie Boulevard will begin on January 3. The project is expected to take about two months to complete. Edgardo Madrid and Associates is the contractor for this project. People can visit the City of Odessa...
Odessa City Council drama continues over consulting firm contract
ODESSA, Texas — The drama coming from the City of Odessa regarding how the City Council has handled their business as of late has been a developing story. Discussed at a work session on Tuesday, the city council is looking to hire the T2 professional consulting firm, and it looks like it will be costly.
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs. One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023. In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez. He weighed seven pounds one ounce. In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at...
