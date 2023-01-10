ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kpcw.org

Park City looking to limit fractional ownership

Park City Planning Commission vice-chair Sarah Hall discusses how the city is looking to limit fractional ownership. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?

Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal

Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Jan. 12, 2022 — 10 p.m.: Remembering Lisa Presley, …. Lisa Presley has died at 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. A...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
utahnow.online

Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City

Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Park Silly Sunday Market executive director on future of Main St. market

Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney talks about the future of the Main St. market with the approval of a one-year extension. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Utah Avalanche Center hosts special screening of "To the Hills and Back"

Editor's note: Due to technical difficulties, Brackelsberg's full interview is not available. We apologize for the inconvenience. Utah Avalanche Forecast Center Executive Director Chad Brackelsberg shares details about the special screening "To the Hills and Back." To the Hills and Back, a KBYG Feature Length Film. Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PARK CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE

