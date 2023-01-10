Read full article on original website
Growth and a proposed highway divide a bucolic Utah community
Heber • Dropping into the Heber Valley is like finding a slice of heaven — there’s the wild and winding Provo River, verdant green fields and spectacular views of Mount Timpanogos, the second-highest peak in Utah’s Wasatch Range. With all its beauty and open space, it’s...
ksl.com
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is living up to its claim of having the "greatest snow on earth" this winter. The four resorts with the most snow in the country are all a short drive from Salt Lake City in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. As of Wednesday, Alta...
kpcw.org
Park City looking to limit fractional ownership
Park City Planning Commission vice-chair Sarah Hall discusses how the city is looking to limit fractional ownership. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
Little Cottonwood Canyon closes as avalanche danger looms
Heavy new snow from last night has increased avalanche danger from "moderate" to "high" along the Wasatch Mountain ranges with areas like Little Cottonwood Canyon remaining closed for much of the day Wednesday for avalanche mitigation.
Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?
Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
ABC 4
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal
Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City …. Eagle Mountain Residents Raise Concerns Over City Development Proposal. Jan. 12, 2022 — 10 p.m.: Remembering Lisa Presley, …. Lisa Presley has died at 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. A...
utahnow.online
Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
utahstories.com
Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City
Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
kpcw.org
Park Silly Sunday Market executive director on future of Main St. market
Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney talks about the future of the Main St. market with the approval of a one-year extension. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
utahstories.com
The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents
“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
kpcw.org
Utah Avalanche Center hosts special screening of "To the Hills and Back"
Editor's note: Due to technical difficulties, Brackelsberg's full interview is not available. We apologize for the inconvenience. Utah Avalanche Forecast Center Executive Director Chad Brackelsberg shares details about the special screening "To the Hills and Back." To the Hills and Back, a KBYG Feature Length Film. Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
kpcw.org
Emergency physician explains benefits of ketamine-assisted therapy
Park City resident Dr. Bob Barrali, a board-certified emergency physician who transitioned into integrative medicine, shares why he founded Journease, a therapy clinic in Salt Lake City specializing in ketamine-assisted therapy.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Snow collapses canopy on vehicles at Heber City dealership
One of her latest victims: Karl Malone Polaris on 900 S. Main St. in Heber. Heber City Police told KPCW a canopy crumpled under the weight of the snow earlier this week. No one was hurt but a few UTVs were underneath when it came crashing down. The storm also...
