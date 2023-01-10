Effective: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Moderate snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches above 5000 feet elevation with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting around 40 to 60 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County above 5000 feet. This includes the Mount Shasta Ski Park. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light to moderate snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday with snow levels lowering to around 3500 to 4000 feet on Sunday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO