Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
How much money did Tom Brady lose in FTX collapse? Crypto fumble cost QB an insane amount: reports
The concept of taking an “L” was pretty foreign for Tom Brady. He’s the G.O.A.T. at the quarterback spot, after all, with almost enough Super Bowl rings to fill up both of his hands. But “was” is a key word there because, let’s be honest, Brady has...
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
John Cominsky to Detroit Lions: ‘Can you please bring me back?’
When Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes took over for the “Quinntricia” regime, one of their main goals was to change what had become a toxic culture in the Detroit Lions organization. That is exactly what they have been successfully able to do in their first two seasons, and because of that, players, want to be a part of it. One of those players is John Cominsky.
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future
Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Eagles fans not happy with ‘stupid expensive’ playoff ticket prices. Here’s what it costs to get in
Jalen Hurts has been incredible and the Philadelphia Eagles are about to begin the playoffs at the NFC’s top-seed with real Super Bowl aspirations. Not because the team is 14-3 and having just a remarkable run, but because if they hope to get into the Linc to see the guys play they are going to have to take out a second mortgage. OK, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but ticket prices are seriously steep. According to multiple reports, the tickets, which went on sale Tuesday morning on Ticketmaster, start at $350. That’s just the starting price for the common, everyday dad who might have been wanting to surprise his son with a trip to check out the game. And, for most folks, that starting rate already prices them out.
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
Former Alabama, Denver Broncos RB found dead by police during welfare check
Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, according to multiple reports. Police responding to a welfare check at Galloway’s apartment found him deceased, according to the reports. The call welfare check request apparently came from Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis where Galloway was an English teacher.
Mike Tirico explains Lions' viral 'Sunday Night Football' player introductions
NBC's Mike Tirico has offered information on the Detroit Lions' player introductions that went viral during the Week 18 "Sunday Night Football" game at the Green Bay Packers. "So most teams do those in August, and guys come in, it’s early in the year, and guys play it — mostly — straight up," Tirico explained during an appearance on Detroit sports radio station 97.1 The Ticket, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "But because the Lions were not ticketed for a Sunday night or Thursday night game, the Lions were the rare team where you shot the lineup intros the week of the game. That rarely happens for us. So the guys all had to do them after practice on Thursday, I think it was. So when you watch the season full of introductions, you get very creative. And when you are a team in a good mood, you get very creative."
‘I’m back’: Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs returning for 2023 season
Curtis Jacobs kept it simple. When Penn State’s All-Big Ten linebacker announced whether he would enter the NFL draft or return for the 2023 season, he didn’t type out paragraphs of text thanking his teammates and coaches. He needed only two words: “I’m back.”. Jacobs, who...
Detroit Pistons: Most intriguing Draft prospect you’ve never heard of
The Detroit Pistons will leave no stone unturned in their quest to add talent in the NBA Draft, free agency and trades. Grant Nelson of North Dakota State has been making waves on the internet as a future draft prospect. The 6-foot-11 junior can handle the ball like a guard and shoot like one too.
Former Penn State QB commit Marcus Stokes is still looking for a team. Here’s why folks were talking about him Wednesday
Marcus Stokes is still out there, and still looking for a college football home. That’s a sentence that, just a couple months ago, didn’t seem like it could be written mid-January, but a lot has happened in that time. Stokes, you may remember, is the strong-armed 2023 quarterback...
Michigan Wolverines football star sentenced for weapons violation
Michigan Wolverines star Mazi Smith was sentenced to a year of probation Thursday after pleading down to a misdemeanor in connection with a weapons violation committed last year. The star defensive tackle will also have to perform 40 hours of community service, according to reports. The 21-year-old was reportedly sentenced...
‘Amazing’ update for former Alabama Crimson Tide star, Houston Texans receiver battling cancer
John Metchie III appeared poised for a big-time opportunity in the Houston Texans offense when the team took him on the second round out of Alabama in last year’s draft. And then came the news that nobody wanted to hear — Metchie III had leukemia. Since that broke last July, it seems like the world hasn’t heard much about Metchie III.
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons not happy about All-Pro snub, turns page to ‘playoff mode’
Micah Parsons might be the most dynamic defensive player in football. He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year a season ago, and has been in the discussion as a guy who should be considered for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor this year. What...
Miami NBA player suspended for sideline outburst
MIAMI — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
Will Dallas Cowboys star facing arrest warrant be available against Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Here’s the latest update
Sam Williams has a playoff game Monday with his Dallas Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s a pass-rushing defensive end who has four sacks so his team could use him against the greatest quarterback of all-time. But, as of Wednesday, Sam Williams also has a...
