Duplin County man facing child sex crimes charges
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department has announced the arrest of a man on multiple child sex crime charges.
Jose Enrique Moradel, 24, was arrested by officers after a lengthy investigation. He was charged with Felonious Statutory Sex Offense with a Child, four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Sexual Battery.
The charges come after an allegation made by a 12-year-old of incidents that occurred over a period of time.
