Duplin County, NC

Duplin County man facing child sex crimes charges

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUmGb_0k91k00800

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department has announced the arrest of a man on multiple child sex crime charges.

Jose Enrique Moradel, 24, was arrested by officers after a lengthy investigation. He was charged with Felonious Statutory Sex Offense with a Child, four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Sexual Battery.

The charges come after an allegation made by a 12-year-old of incidents that occurred over a period of time.

There was no additional information on bond or where he was placed after his arrest.

