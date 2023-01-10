ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California faces floods, mudslides as powerful storms wallop the state

By Addy Bink
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLyPG_0k91jotI00

(NEXSTAR) — Tens of thousands of Californians remain without power Monday as residents face flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state.

Evacuation orders were issued for those living in and around the city of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, Nexstar’s KTLA reports . The area, scarred by recent wildfires, received nearly six inches of rain over 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento , and Ventura counties were also placed under mandatory evacuation orders Monday.

In Ventura County, more than a dozen people were rescued from a homeless encampment near the Ventura River after heavy rains soaked the region. None needed to be transported to the hospital, Ventura Fire Department officials told KTLA .

At least 14 deaths have been confirmed in connection to these storms, including a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County. The search for the boy was called off Monday afternoon because of the current and rising water levels of the nearby Salinas River.

In Sacramento, three people – two of which were in tents – died after trees fell on them, Nexstar’s KTXL reports . A man in the nearby Mendocino County died in a traffic accident while helping with storm cleanup over the weekend.

In addition to widespread rain, Californians face strong winds, mudslides , and even a potential tornado, according to the NWS.

What is a Pineapple Express and how does it impact California?

In Northern California, several districts closed schools while the California Highway Patrol shared video of large boulders skidding down hillsides to block state roads.

Photos from across the state show flooded streets and fields, mudslides, washed-out wharves and roads, and, near San Francisco, surfers .

Northbound lanes of U.S. 101, a key coastal route, were closed , along with several other highways and local roads. A large, muddy slide blocked both lanes of southbound Highway 17, a key but windy route into Santa Cruz from the San Francisco Bay Area. Vehicles were turned back at the summit as crews arrived to clean up.

The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific that can drop staggering amounts of rain and snow. The precipitation expected over the next couple of days comes after storms last week knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, and battered the coastline.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Monday to support storm response and relief efforts in more than a dozen counties, including Sacramento, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.

California snowpack soars to nearly 200% of normal

The first of the newest, heavier storms prompted the weather service to issue a flood watch for a large portion of Northern and Central California, with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the already saturated Sacramento-area foothills.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s drought , but they have helped.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, expects a break in the rain after Jan. 18.

“That is my best guess right now, which is good because it will give the rivers in Northern California, and now in Central California, a chance to come down,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New Yorkers are animal people, per report

Turns out a majority of New Yorkers prefer showing affection to a pet compared to other humans. According to a Preply report from December 2022, New Yorkers rank among the least affectionate states but are among the top for showing affection to their pets.
ILLINOIS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

01/12/2023: MORE rain-watch for ICE north-then Much Colder

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. Over the next 12-15 hours-surge of milder air works north as a storm tracks west of us. The rain will pick yup. This morning-most areas had a quick coating to an inch of snow-few spots in the Berkshires and Southern Vermont has 2″.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

01/13/2023: Rain end and temperatures fall

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Friday! Not the prettiest of sites this morning. It’s rainy and foggy; streets are wet. Today will be a day to plan ahead. First, plan ahead for more rain and wet roads during your morning commute. Some areas in...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Invasive vine causing problems in the Adirondacks

Invasive species don't stop because the weather gets cold. This month, an invasive plant in the Adirondacks is being highlighted as a threat to vegetation. If you live in or visit the Adirondacks, you can do your part to stave off a bittersweet spread.
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul, Sen. Schumer unveil new green hydrogen fuel facility

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County’s newest manufacturing facility, Plug Power, is expected to create 1,600 new jobs focused on clean energy. ”This is the foundation, this is the vision, this is the innovation that is leading us into a different future,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer headlined the announcement with […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Governor Hochul plans for NYS to invest more in Green Energy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Investing in Green energy is one of the big issues Governor Hochul plans to focus on this year. Recently, she announced the EMpower Plus Program. “It will help low income families retrofit their home by adding insulation, updating appliances, switching from fossil fuels to clean electric heating systems. And this program will reach […]
NEWS10 ABC

More GOP leaders call on Santos to resign

More GOP leaders are calling on Republican, George Santos to step down from his position as newly elected Congressman after he lied about his heritage, education, and career. All of this was revealed after he won New York's third Congressional District which covers parts of Long Island, Nassau County and Queens.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lawmakers react to Hochul’s State of the State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — During her State of the State on Tuesday, Governor Hochul laid out a robust list of things to accomplish this year to make New York safer and more affordable. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige got reaction from lawmakers. Some lawmakers say Governor Hochul painted a rosy picture of where New York […]
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy