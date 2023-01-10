Read full article on original website
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Yonkers
A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.
Police: Man in custody for allegedly assaulting Sayreville student
Police say the incident happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School a little after 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Police say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers PD investigate shooting incident
YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department investigated a possible shooting incident in the area of 155 South Broadway at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a dispute inside a vehicle between two men may have escalated to a single shot being fired. Yonkers Police have a person of...
Man tosses LI hospital worker around while demanding money: police
A Queens man was arrested late Wednesday for attempting to rob a hospital worker outside of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.
Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County
Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT–On January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM Bridgeport Police Officers responded to several calls of shots fired within the 700 block of Frenchtown Road. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 20-year-old West Haven man.
Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified
Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home and observed him stabbing a woman.
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
NBC New York
NY High School Student Overdoses After Smoking Weed Vape Possibly Laced with Fentanyl
There were some frightening moments inside a Westchester County high school when a teenage student suddenly collapsed amid an overdose after smoking a weed vape pen that may have been laced with fentanyl. The big scare took place inside New Rochelle High School earlier in the week, after a student...
Former teacher pleads guilty to attempted dissemination of incident material to a minor
Mariela Barajas, 23, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty this week, according to the Westchester D.A's office.
One person in custody after possible shooting in Yonkers
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 155 South Broadway.
Fight Inside Vehicle May Have Led To Shooting In Westchester County, Police Say
Police are investigating a possible shooting incident that happened inside a vehicle near a McDonald's in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m., a dispute inside a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of the McDonald's located at 155 South Broadway (Route 9) may have resulted in…
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
'I am disgusted.' Rockland County executive responds to report of anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti on Pride center in Nyack
County Executive Day says he views the incident as a hate crime but adds it is not known what type of charges the perpetrator may face.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
