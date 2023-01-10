ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Daily Voice

Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Yonkers

A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers PD investigate shooting incident

YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department investigated a possible shooting incident in the area of 155 South Broadway at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a dispute inside a vehicle between two men may have escalated to a single shot being fired. Yonkers Police have a person of...
YONKERS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM Bridgeport Police Officers responded to several calls of shots fired within the 700 block of Frenchtown Road. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 20-year-old West Haven man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

