School Fuel receives $12K grant from Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio

By Staff Reports
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 3 days ago
Pictured above, from left to right, Cody Knowlton, President of the Baptist Health Foundation and Diane Breedlove and Thea Dake, two School Fuel Directors receiving a recent grant of $12,500. Photo courtesy of School Fuel

School Fuel recently received a generous grant from the Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio.

School Fuel, which aims to “fuel” students in San Marcos Consolidated ISD by providing food to students who have a high risk of little or no food at home, received $12,500 in grant funding from the Baptist Health Foundation.

Currently, School Fuel serves 1,100 students with an average cost of $215 per student per year.

The Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio said it’s committed to improving the health of its community by fostering and funding clinical, educational, spiritual and scientific initiatives while honoring God and its Baptist heritage.  School Fuel said grants are awarded only to nonprofits in counties adjacent to Bexar but School Fuel qualified because it serves students who live in Guadalupe County. The $12,500 awarded is the maximum awarded for Community Impact Grants. School Fuel said it will use the funds to purchase food to provide weekend food for hungry students in the SMCISD, grades K-9.

If you would like to help School Fuel further its mission to help hungry students succeed in school, more information is available at www.schoolfuelsanmarcos.org .

San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

