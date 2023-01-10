“Justice for Faisal”: Protesters demand justice for college student shot by police in Cambridge

NEWTON, Mass. — Boston 25 News sat down with a local family to discuss their decision to file a wrongful death lawsuit on the 2 year anniversary of their son’s shooting. Michael Conlon’s father, Bob, talked about the moment he learned his son was gone with Boston 25′s Mark Ockerbloom. “Our police chief said ‘There’s no easy way to say this Bob, Mike’s been shot and killed by the Newton police’,” Conlon recalled. “Nobody should have to go through this Mark. Nobody.”

NEWTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO