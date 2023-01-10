“Justice for Faisal”: Protesters demand justice for college student shot by police in Cambridge

Read full article on original website
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Police searching for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized
Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
EXCLUSIVE: Ana Walshe told D.C. Police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
COHASSET, Mass. — On social media, missing Cohasset Mom Ana Walshe portrayed a glamorous, happy life with her husband Brian Walshe. But a police report Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward exclusively obtained, reveals deep trouble even before Ana and Brian were engaged. According to this public incident report, Ana...
At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence
We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations
BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
Boston man who used others’ IDs to obtain $65k in pandemic benefits sent to prison
On Wednesday, a Boston man was sentenced to serve 28 months in prison for using other people’s identities to fraudulently claim over $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ Office announced. The man was also sentenced to serve one year of supervised release. In October...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation
At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
Brian Walshe is 'calculated guy' who 'lacks empathy,' art scam victim says
Brian Walshe, who was charged with misleading investigators in his wife Ana Walshe's disappearance, "lacks basic empathy," a victim of his art fraud case told Fox News Digital.
Boston police seek assistance locating missing 57-year-old woman
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking assistance locating a missing 57-year-old woman. Lori Baxter was last heard from on December 28, 2022 a little after 2 p.m., via text. Baxter is known to visit Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts...
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Possible evidence found in Mass. woman’s disappearance
Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, say they found possible evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walsh.
Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery
LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
Family of victim in deadly Newton police shooting explains decision to file civil lawsuit
NEWTON, Mass. — Boston 25 News sat down with a local family to discuss their decision to file a wrongful death lawsuit on the 2 year anniversary of their son’s shooting. Michael Conlon’s father, Bob, talked about the moment he learned his son was gone with Boston 25′s Mark Ockerbloom. “Our police chief said ‘There’s no easy way to say this Bob, Mike’s been shot and killed by the Newton police’,” Conlon recalled. “Nobody should have to go through this Mark. Nobody.”
‘I am not a threat’: Apologetic Brian Walshe aims to be loving, repay debt in 2021 letter to judge
COHASSET, Mass. — In a 2021 letter to a judge related to his sentencing for fraud, an apologetic Brian Walshe pledged to be loving, have integrity, and continue “to be in service to my wife and sons.”. “I am not a threat to any members of our society,”...
Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
