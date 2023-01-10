ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Mary-Jane LeFevre obituary 1925~2023

Mary-Jane LeFevre, 97, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Shook Home. Born October 3, 1925 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert I. and Mabel Buss Giering. Mary-Jane was a 1944 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, OH. She...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John S Rosenberry obituary 1940~2023

John S Rosenberry, Jr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Monday, May 6, 1940 in Shippensburg, Franklin County, he was a son of the late John S. and Elsie M. Russell Rosenberry, Sr. John was of...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lois L Keller obituary 1940~2023

Lois L Keller, 82, of Mercersburg PA passed away on January 8, 2023, in Chambersburg, PA. Born on June 9, 1940, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late J. Roy Keller and Rosaline Keller. A 1958 graduate of the James Buchanan High School, she was employed for...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

David Allen Heinbaugh Jr. 1975~2023

David Allen Heinbaugh Jr., 47, of Carlisle passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 in UPMC West Shore. He was born February 19, 1975 in Carlisle. He had worked as a supervisor at Ames, in Carlisle. David enjoyed hiking, camping, working on his cars, and especially spending time with his grandchildren,...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Carrie E Wingert obituary 1932~2023

Carrie E Wingert, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 9, 2023, with her children by her side. She was born on June 14, 1932, in New Franklin, Pennsylvania to Grover and Mary (Keefer) Helman. Carrie worked at The Stanley Company for over 40 years and was a tax preparer...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023

Randy E Heckman, 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Zula E. (Lynch) Heckman, Sr. Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023

Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert Ray Jacobs obituary 1947~2023

Robert Ray Jacobs, 75, of York, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1947, in Shippensburg, the son of the late Dr. Harry G. and Jean (Burkhart) Jacobs. He was also the stepson of the late Dorothy R. (Righter) Jacobs.
YORK, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Renate Elisabeth Herman 1934~2023

Renate Elisabeth Herman (Schonholz), age 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on January 8, 2023 at 4 a.m. in The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, PA. Renate was born on December 17th, 1934 in Geislitz-Eichermuhl Germany. She grew up during WW II, attended primary school, receiving excellent grades, then...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Troy L Banks obituary 1972~2023

Troy L Banks, 50, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 4, 1972 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Donald Martin Jr. and Roxanne Sheila Amsley Banks. Troy attended the James Buchanan High School and later earned in GED. Troy enjoyed working...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023

Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023

Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023

William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Bermeda L Jones obituary 1924~2023

Bermeda L Jones, 98, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1924, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Dyarman) Clever. Bermeda married Chester B. Jones,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023

Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023

Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy