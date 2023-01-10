Read full article on original website
Mary-Jane LeFevre obituary 1925~2023
Mary-Jane LeFevre, 97, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Shook Home. Born October 3, 1925 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert I. and Mabel Buss Giering. Mary-Jane was a 1944 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, OH. She...
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
John S Rosenberry obituary 1940~2023
John S Rosenberry, Jr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Monday, May 6, 1940 in Shippensburg, Franklin County, he was a son of the late John S. and Elsie M. Russell Rosenberry, Sr. John was of...
Patricia “Pat” Kramer obituary 1931~2023
Patricia “Pat” Kramer (Weyer), 91, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at ProMedica Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 12, 1931 in Tyrone, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Thelma (Richhart) Weyer. Pat was a homemaker and caretaker all of her...
Lois L Keller obituary 1940~2023
Lois L Keller, 82, of Mercersburg PA passed away on January 8, 2023, in Chambersburg, PA. Born on June 9, 1940, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late J. Roy Keller and Rosaline Keller. A 1958 graduate of the James Buchanan High School, she was employed for...
Janet Louise Ross obituary 1953~2023
Janet Louise Ross, 69, of Shippensburg passed away Sunday Januray 8, 2023 in UPMC West Shore Hospital. She was born July 14, 1953 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Charles F. and Ruth V. Gilbert Enyeart. Mrs. Ross is preceded in death by her husband LaRoy W.R. Ross who...
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr. 1975~2023
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr., 47, of Carlisle passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 in UPMC West Shore. He was born February 19, 1975 in Carlisle. He had worked as a supervisor at Ames, in Carlisle. David enjoyed hiking, camping, working on his cars, and especially spending time with his grandchildren,...
Carrie E Wingert obituary 1932~2023
Carrie E Wingert, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 9, 2023, with her children by her side. She was born on June 14, 1932, in New Franklin, Pennsylvania to Grover and Mary (Keefer) Helman. Carrie worked at The Stanley Company for over 40 years and was a tax preparer...
Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023
Randy E Heckman, 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Zula E. (Lynch) Heckman, Sr. Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023
Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
Robert W Bell obituary 1932~2023
Mr. Robert W Bell, 90, of State Line, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3 a.m. in the York Trauma Center. Mr. Bell was born in Brownsville, PA in 1932. He was the son of the late Fred W. Bell and Marie Bell of Greensburg, PA.
Robert Ray Jacobs obituary 1947~2023
Robert Ray Jacobs, 75, of York, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1947, in Shippensburg, the son of the late Dr. Harry G. and Jean (Burkhart) Jacobs. He was also the stepson of the late Dorothy R. (Righter) Jacobs.
Renate Elisabeth Herman 1934~2023
Renate Elisabeth Herman (Schonholz), age 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on January 8, 2023 at 4 a.m. in The Leland of Laurel Run in Waynesboro, PA. Renate was born on December 17th, 1934 in Geislitz-Eichermuhl Germany. She grew up during WW II, attended primary school, receiving excellent grades, then...
Troy L Banks obituary 1972~2023
Troy L Banks, 50, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 4, 1972 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Donald Martin Jr. and Roxanne Sheila Amsley Banks. Troy attended the James Buchanan High School and later earned in GED. Troy enjoyed working...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023
William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
Bermeda L Jones obituary 1924~2023
Bermeda L Jones, 98, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1924, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Dyarman) Clever. Bermeda married Chester B. Jones,...
Robert D Alleman obituary 1947~2023
Robert D Alleman, 75, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Orrstown Personal Care Home, where he had resided for the past five months. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Mifflin Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023
Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
