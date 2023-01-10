Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Deep Dive: Scott Reiss visits with new Royals manager Matt Quatraro
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Victory Hills Senior...
KCTV 5
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
KCTV 5
New KCPS plan calls for 2 school closures instead of 10
A man who formerly owned an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute. The school has been the subject of investigation over physical and sexual abuse of boys. ‘Gift of a lifetime’: Single mother is gifted car for taking...
KCTV 5
Supply chain shortage, inflation cited for Kearney halting new school construction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Supply chain shortages, inflation and other factors have forced Kearney School District’s Board of Education to stop the construction of its fifth elementary school. In April, Kearney voters had approved Prop-B, a $44 million zero-tax-rate-increase bond issue funding a facilities master plan, including adding...
Comments / 0