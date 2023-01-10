ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD: Man charged with multiple counts of carjacking and armed robbery

By Eli Ong
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced a man has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking — or carjacking, for short.

Sederick Wright, 22, was arrested by members of CPD’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Sunday in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road. He’s accused of after being tied to a Dec. 15 armed robbery and carjacking in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

Shots fired at police prompts SWAT standoff in North Lawndale

Wright’s charges are as follows:

  • One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
  • One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking — passenger under 16 years old
  • One felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said Wright was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No other information is available at this time.

Comments / 13

BRS4
3d ago

He's a fine, upstanding, misunderstood citizen. This is the ilk that will put Larry Lightloafers back in office.

Reply(3)
5
Red Wave
3d ago

Kim Foxx and lightfoot will free him if Pritzker can’t get the safe T Act in motion

Reply
9
 

