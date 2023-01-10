CPD: Man charged with multiple counts of carjacking and armed robbery

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced a man has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking — or carjacking, for short.

Sederick Wright, 22, was arrested by members of CPD’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Sunday in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road. He’s accused of after being tied to a Dec. 15 armed robbery and carjacking in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

Wright’s charges are as follows:

One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking — passenger under 16 years old

One felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said Wright was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No other information is available at this time.

