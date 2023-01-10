ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A rain/snow mix is possible Thursday . . .

By Jennifer Kohnke, Mark Carroll
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DEqq_0k91hRbt00

. . . while Chicago temperatures to continue to average above normal

Monday provided a welcome sunny day to the Chicago area with the first day with more than 38% of the possible daily sunshine. Monday’s percent of possible sunshine was 94%, raising the monthly sunshine percentage from 7% to 16%. No sunshine was recorded in Chicago from January 3rd to January 7th. Sun should shine periodically Tuesday but skies will be primarily cloudy.

A system will bring a slight chance of rain to the area Wednesday night. Thursday’s high temperature will likely occur near midnight then slowly fall to the mid 30s by the afternoon. Rain may mix with snow Thursday as the temperature falls. While a small amount of snow accumulation is possible Thursday, any accumulation would most likely be on grass and elevated surfaces. Before the system leaves the area, light snow or flurries may fall Thursday evening.

The temperature forecast for the next seven days indicates Chicago’s temperatures should remain above normal. Temperatures will be well above normal Tuesday and Wednesday and then again Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be above but closer to normal on Friday and Saturday.

Storms continue to have a significant impact in California. Flood watches and warnings as well as flash flood warnings were in effect for portions of the state Monday night. Wind advisories and high wind warnings were also active in California as were winter storm warnings for higher elevations along the eastern part of the state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy tonight with snow shower chances due to the gusty wind out of the north riding over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan.Northwest Indiana may have lake effect snow showers tomorrow morning with minor amounts of less than 1 inch. There will be a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer than average temperatures all of next week, which is typically the coldest week of the year for us.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 29.FRIDAY: MORNING FLURRIES. NORTHWEST INDIANA MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 32.SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 38.SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 44.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, possibly wet on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Some patchy rain is possible overnight.Cloudy skies with a few showers Thursday morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be much cooler in the upper 30s.Lake effect snow chances for Thursday night into Friday, but mainly for Northwest Indiana. Highs on Friday will be colder in the low 30s.Saturday will feature more sunshine, especially in the morning, and highs in the upper 30s. Sunday will be milder in the 40s.Wet weather for Monday, with highs near 50 degrees.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain overnight. Low 37°THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain in the morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon and evening. High 38°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Lake Effect snow possible, but mainly in Northwest Indiana. High 33°
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool down

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Slightly cooler conditions Thursday.Temperatures will be in the upper 30s with cloudy skies and light rain showers. Cooler air arrives at night into Friday as winds pick up. Conditions become blustery with scattered snow showers mainly toward Indiana. Dry weather returns this weekend with moderating temperatures. 
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: More clouds coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High clouds increase tonight and we stay cloudy tomorrow. Temperatures running above average. Normal high is 32 degrees.Rain is likely Thursday as our next system moves through our region. Models still differ on the storm track. With the mild air in place, this will start as a rain event. Then depending on the final track, we could see a transition to snow before the system departs.Cold air rushes in for Friday on a north/northwest wind. This flow will keep lake effect snow around for northwest Indiana and southwest lower Michigan.Temperatures this weekend will trend above average again.TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOW 34.WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 49.THURSDAY: RAIN TO SNOW. HIGH 37.
CHICAGO, IL
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WGN News

California storms continue – low pressure approaches here from SW

TRACK OF LOW PRESSURE6 AM WEDNESDAY – 6 AM FRIDAY.Center of low pressure tracks out of Colorado Wednesday into Oklahoma and then NE up the Ohio River Valley Thursday. Chicago area impacted with light rain later Wednesday night – Thursday rain changing over to wet snow from the west.- greatest snow accumulations generally an inch […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
INDIANA STATE
blockclubchicago.org

Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week

CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Above normal January warmth is expected to continue east of the Rocky Mountains over the next two weeks

Monday brought the greatest sunshine to the Chicago area since Christmas TEMPERATURE ANOMALIES — 3 pm WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON Much above normal temperatures expected for the central U.S. 8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK — JANUARY 17-23, 2023 Temperature outlook calls for the eastern half of the United States to remain above normal through the second third of […]
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy