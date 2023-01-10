A rain/snow mix is possible Thursday . . .

. . . while Chicago temperatures to continue to average above normal

Monday provided a welcome sunny day to the Chicago area with the first day with more than 38% of the possible daily sunshine. Monday’s percent of possible sunshine was 94%, raising the monthly sunshine percentage from 7% to 16%. No sunshine was recorded in Chicago from January 3rd to January 7th. Sun should shine periodically Tuesday but skies will be primarily cloudy.

A system will bring a slight chance of rain to the area Wednesday night. Thursday’s high temperature will likely occur near midnight then slowly fall to the mid 30s by the afternoon. Rain may mix with snow Thursday as the temperature falls. While a small amount of snow accumulation is possible Thursday, any accumulation would most likely be on grass and elevated surfaces. Before the system leaves the area, light snow or flurries may fall Thursday evening.

The temperature forecast for the next seven days indicates Chicago’s temperatures should remain above normal. Temperatures will be well above normal Tuesday and Wednesday and then again Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be above but closer to normal on Friday and Saturday.

Storms continue to have a significant impact in California. Flood watches and warnings as well as flash flood warnings were in effect for portions of the state Monday night. Wind advisories and high wind warnings were also active in California as were winter storm warnings for higher elevations along the eastern part of the state.

