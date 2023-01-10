Read full article on original website
WGME
BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
foxbangor.com
BANGOR — Bangor Police and Fire Department were called to 16 g-street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a 911 call was made regarding a domestic violence incident. “I can confirm that we have two deceased people inside one of the residents, an adult female and an adult male,” said Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.
wabi.tv
Suspect in police pursuit, Plymouth standoff appears in court
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The man who police say led them on a slow-speed pursuit through parts of Waldo and Penobscot County earlier this week made his initial court appearance Wednesday. Stephen Larrabee, 48, of Brooks, is facing a slew of charges stemming from the incident authorities say began early...
Police: Bangor man charged after stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine — A 34-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a woman with a knife on Ohio Street in Bangor Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 1:35 p.m., the Bangor Police Department responded to a report of a woman that had been stabbed with a knife in the area of 49 Ohio Street, a news release stated.
Bangor Police say a man and woman were found deceased inside a G Street home. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police responded to a domestic situation on G Street, which is in Birch Hill Estates, off Bomarc Road in Bangor at about 10:30 Thursday morning. Negotiators were on the scene, as well as members of the Bangor Police Department's Special Response Team and operators for their robots. At first, the officers tried to make contact with the people inside the home.
wabi.tv
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
wabi.tv
One person in custody, one at large after Bangor incident Monday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is behind bars and police are searching for another person in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Bangor. Bangor Police say they were flagged down Monday by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.
calais.news
Police Respond to Report of Vehicle Theft
Early this morning, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to the Circle K convenience store at the corner of Main and South Streets in Calais for a report of a stolen vehicle. According to Calais Police Sgt. Matt Vinson, just before 5 a.m., the vehicle’s owner had...
newscentermaine.com
Bangor man faces felony charge in connection with stabbing on Ohio Street
Kurt Fowler has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with allegedly stabbing a woman on Ohio Street on Wednesday afternoon. She is expected to recover.
WGME
BELFAST, Maine (BDN) -- The family of a man killed in Lincolnville had to be escorted from the courtroom Tuesday after an outburst during the first appearance of the man accused of his murder. Matthew Pendleton, 47, is facing a homicide charge in the death of 47-year-old Kevin Curit. Law...
foxbangor.com
LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
989wclz.com
Police in Bangor say a man and a woman have been found dead after a report of a domestic situation. The department says the incident began Thursday morning on G Street. According to the Bangor Daily News, police responded to a report of shots fired in Birch Hill Estates around 11:30 a.m.
wabi.tv
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
foxbangor.com
Mountain View Correction inmate dies
AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. In 1996 Vanwart began serving a 60 year sentence for murder . Consistent with the...
foxbangor.com
Police arrest one suspect, search for another in connection to alleged robbery
BANGOR — Bangor Police arrested one person and are searching for another following an alleged robbery. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, on Monday, a 40-year-old man flagged down a Bangor officer on Center Street. They say the man was running and only wearing boxer shorts at the time. The...
foxbangor.com
Route 7 Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
foxbangor.com
BELFAST — A man accused of murder made an initial court appearance Tuesday. According to court documents 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton engaged in conduct that quote “manifested a depraved indifference to the value of human life” which allegedly resulted in the death of 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville.
penbaypilot.com
Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations
VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
penbaypilot.com
Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union
ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
