Arkansas education secretary discusses plans as governor pushes school reform
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jacob Oliva was appointed by the state board as commissioner of the Division of Elementary & Secondary Education on Thursday— and now, Arkansas's new Secretary of Education has the same powers as his predecessor. The unanimous decision meant that Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' choice...
KHBS
Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge wants to bring jobs to the state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, wants to be an economic ambassador for the Natural State. She told 40/29 News she has a lot of contacts and will use them to call up CEOs from other states. She will tell them about the low cost of living and doing business in Arkansas and that the state has a workforce they need.
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
ualrpublicradio.org
Rules package approved by Arkansas House of Representatives
The Arkansas House of Representatives passed a rules package on Thursday. Speaker Matthew Shepherd told reporters afterward, that the early days of the 94th General Assembly have been “fun and enjoyable.”. The 41-minute meeting consisted mostly of preliminary matters. The main item on the agenda was the passage of...
Drag queens, daylight savings & vaccine harm focus of early bills filed in Arkansas legislature
Arkansas legislators are wasting no time getting bills filed for the current session, and while several bills cover government work such as budget fillings, others get into social issues.
Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs 8 executive orders in first 48 hours
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Within the first hour of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn in, she got down to business by signing seven executive orders on Tuesday and adding another to the count on Wednesday. Here they are:. Hiring freeze on government agencies. There is a moratorium on...
Gov. Sanders issues another school-focused executive order
On her second day in office, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued another executive order pertaining to education in The Natural State.
Kait 8
Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
kuaf.com
Gov. Sanders on Firsts, Priorities
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the first woman to be elected governor of Arkansas. Just before her inauguration, she talked with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about education. Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
KHBS
Fort Smith lawmaker named new chair of Arkansas' Black Caucus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A state representative from Fort Smith was appointed chair of the Black Caucus in Arkansas Wednesday. Rep. Jay Richardson, a Democrat who represents District 49 in north Fort Smith, is serving his third term in office. "What we're looking at are things that are important...
KATV
'We will lose our rights': LGBT community of Arkansas speaks out against SB43
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday, Arkansas lawmakers proposed a new bill that would amend a current law; changing its definition of "adult-oriented business" to insert drag performances in adult live entertainment establishments. This includes but is not limited to adult arcades, an adult bookstore or video store, an...
WTVCFOX
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
Arkansas General Assembly begins new session as Republican supermajority looks to show its strength
The 94th Arkansas General Assembly gaveled into session Monday, and despite a push for Republicans to strengthen their hold on leadership of the chamber, Democrats were added in several chair positions.
ktalnews.com
Arkansan teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field. Arkansan teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting …. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wraps up big day with inaugural ball
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated her first night in office in Little Rock.
KATV
Arkansas Center for Health Improvement wants to eliminate asset limit for food stamps
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on Jan. 5 that they are urging the Arkansas General Assembly and Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to get rid of the asset limit for food stamps. "The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders empowers parents, teachers to bolster pre-K literacy with new order
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is signing a new executive order aimed at empowering teachers and parents in the education of young children in the state.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
THV11
