Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge wants to bring jobs to the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' new Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, wants to be an economic ambassador for the Natural State. She told 40/29 News she has a lot of contacts and will use them to call up CEOs from other states. She will tell them about the low cost of living and doing business in Arkansas and that the state has a workforce they need.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers to discuss petition rules, daylight saving time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers plan to discuss possible new restrictions to where petitions can be circulated. The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee were slated to discuss the two bills, among others, in their first meeting of the year. However, both discussions were postponed. HB1025 would...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Rules package approved by Arkansas House of Representatives

The Arkansas House of Representatives passed a rules package on Thursday. Speaker Matthew Shepherd told reporters afterward, that the early days of the 94th General Assembly have been “fun and enjoyable.”. The 41-minute meeting consisted mostly of preliminary matters. The main item on the agenda was the passage of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Gov. Sanders on Firsts, Priorities

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the first woman to be elected governor of Arkansas. Just before her inauguration, she talked with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about education. Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Fort Smith lawmaker named new chair of Arkansas' Black Caucus

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A state representative from Fort Smith was appointed chair of the Black Caucus in Arkansas Wednesday. Rep. Jay Richardson, a Democrat who represents District 49 in north Fort Smith, is serving his third term in office. "What we're looking at are things that are important...
FORT SMITH, AR
WTVCFOX

Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
