Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
ESPN calls one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals a ‘loser’ in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason
ESPN feels like one of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals was one of the biggest losers during the NCAA transfer portal cycle this offseason. Tom VanHaaren, one of ESPN’s college football writers, detailed the biggest winners and losers of the portal this offseason and he listed the Florida Gators among the biggest losers.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
Georgia's obliteration of TCU leads to lowest ratings in college football title game history
It appears fans did not feel like watching most of Monday's College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and TCU, and it's hard to blame them. The 65-7 show of force displayed by Georgia on its way to a second consecutive national championship drew only 17.223 million viewers for ESPN's family of channels, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That number reportedly makes the Bulldogs' win the least-watched college football title game since the beginning of the BCS in 1999.
Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination
A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home. Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback and track superstar, down to 5, sets commitment date
Gardena Serra (California) two-sport star Rodrick Pleasant is arguably the nation's most electrifying athlete. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound multi-sport star is the nation's top uncommitted cornerback (No. 6 overall) and clocked 10.14 100-meter and 20.40 200-meter times on the track, winning California ...
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
Gators DB Target Locks In Commitment Date and Finalists
Florida is among the finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward, who will announce his commitment later this week.
NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes
It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Butch Jones and Greg Schiano badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols this week
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones and almost-UT head coach Greg Schiano badly disrespected the Volunteers this week. Tennessee finished at No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll and at No. 6 in the AFCA coaches poll. The reason the Vols didn’t finish in the top five...
Tennessee Titans sign 11 players from practice squad to reserve/futures contracts
The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players from their practice squad to reserve/futures contracts on Tuesday, extending those players' time with the Titans through the offseason. Practice squads dissolve during the offseason, so NFL teams are allowed to sign players to futures contracts that will begin on the first day of the league year, which is March 15. The Titans opted to do so with 11 players who were on the practice squad this season, three of whom played in at least one game this season.
Look: Former SEC Head Coach To Take 'Sabbatical' From College Football
Longtime college football coach Derek Mason is taking a "sabbatical" from the game. The now-former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator took to Twitter with an announcement on Thursday. "After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I've decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in ...
One of the Tennessee Vols’ top SEC rivals received some bad news on Wednesday
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals received some not-so-good news on Wednesday. According to a report from On3, 2023 five-star quarterback Jalen Rashada has asked to be released from his national letter of intent that he signed last month. (247Sports rates Rashada as a five-star recruit.) This doesn’t...
