gmauthority.com
2024 Buick Envista Avenir: First-Ever Pictures
The 2024 Buick Envista crossover is headed to North America, and it’ll offer a new range-topping Avenir trim level. Now, the upcoming 2024 Buick Envista Avenir was just caught testing in these first-ever photos. As we can see, this 2024 Buick Envista Avenir prototype is finished in white paint,...
gmauthority.com
These Four 2023 Buick Enclave Packages Are Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Buick Enclave represents the sixth model year of the second-generation crossover, and introduces just a few updates before the third-generation Enclave is released for the 2024 calendar year. Today, GM Authority has learned that these option packages for the 2023 Enclave are now unavailable to order. Four LPO...
gmauthority.com
Camo-Free Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Pretends It’s A Z06: Photos
Having brought you several sightings of 2024 Corvette C8 E-Ray prototypes along with the well-publicized configurator leak, GM Authority spies have just captured what is the most detailed look to date at the upcoming hybrid Corvette. GM engineers sought to hide the new Vette in plain sight by giving it...
gmauthority.com
These 2023 Cadillac XT6 Wheels Are Currently Under Constraint
As Cadillac’s largest crossover, the first-generation Cadillac XT6 is a relatively new product for the luxury marque. First introduced a few years ago as a 2020 model-year vehicle, the 2023 Cadillac XT6 is now contending with a new constraint on a number of wheel options. Three Cadillac XT6 wheel...
This Striking 1967 Olds 442 Can Be Yours For A Small Price
Win this muscle car Olds 442 with more entries as a Motorious reader. From the very beginning, Oldsmobile had big plans for the Cutlass to dominate the muscle car era. The 442 package debuting in 1964 was just the start of it. By 1965 it became clear that Oldsmobile had a secret weapon for the 442 in development. While enthusiasts got little hints of the ultimate goal with the W-29 Package, the secret was otherwise fully kept right up until its release date. So much so, that dealers didn’t even know what was coming. Meanwhile, other muscle cars of the same time period, some more popular, were struggling to keep up with the 442’s already pavement blistering performance capabilities. When equipped with a manual transmission, slicks, and headers, the car was able to easily break into the 13-seconds at the drag strip and the W-30 Package only added to the car’s potency.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
gmauthority.com
Upcoming Buick Electra E4 Crossover Leaked In China
After General Motors announced at the end of November that the Buick Electra E4 will debut this year in China, images and details of the Tri-Shield brand’s upcoming all-electric crossover has just fully leaked in the Asian country. Once again, authorities in China spoiled the SAIC-GM joint venture’s eventual...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Orders Will Open
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD got its big debut last September, with GM pulling the sheets on a full model refresh that includes new vehicle styling, a fully overhauled cabin, new tech bits, and powertrain updates to boot. Now, GM Authority has learned when orders for the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will open up.
C5 Corvette Driver Lands Down A Creek Without A Paddle
On New Year's day, a C5 Chevrolet Corvette met its end by going over a steep embankment and landing several hundred feet down in a concrete bay around a small creek in Ohio. The Corvette came off the road in an area known for speeding cars and hidden driveways, which is always a recipe for disaster. It's unclear, though, what caused the accident that destroyed the blue C5 (1997-2004 Corvette), but it's clear from the photos that the driver is lucky to be alive.
gmauthority.com
Full-Size GM Truck Sales Leap Ahead Of Ford F-Series In Q4 2022
GM full-size pickup truck sales increased 24 percent to 214,399 units in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022. Chevy Silverado sales were up 23 percent to 141,912 units, while GMC Sierra sales were up 25 percent to 72,415 units. As has historically been the case, GM continued to sell twice as many Silverados as Sierras. The new, first-ever all-electric GMC Hummer EV pickup moved 72 units during the quarter, joining other EV entries that are now part of this segment – something unimaginable to diehard truck fans as recently as two years ago.
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer To Be Revealed On February 8th
The current third-generation Chevy Trailblazer was introduced for the 2021 model year, debuting an all-new small crossover. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that the upcoming 2024 Chevy Trailblazer will introduce a mid-cycle model refresh for the nameplate, with a reveal slated for Wednesday, February 8th. For the moment, exact...
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
GM Faces a Brutal Year
A recession will drag down car sales in 2023, as recessions always do, which in turn is likely to trigger earnings losses.
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sees Return Of Brembo Performance Brake Package
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the fifth-generation SUV, introducing a handful of changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade is once again offered with the Brembo Performance Brake package. Officially called the Front 6-Piston Brembo Brake Upgrade...
gmauthority.com
GM’s All-New Wuling Bingo EV Revealed Before Official Debut
In addition to the recently launched new Wuling Air EV, General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture will continue its zero-emission vehicle offensive in China with the all-new Wuling Bingo EV just revealed before its official debut. Chinese authorities and media have both revealed many details of the all-new Wuling...
Autoblog
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
electrek.co
Lectric eBikes reveals specs and shocking low price on its new electric trike
Phoenix-based electric bike company Lectric eBikes has been a consistent price leader in the electric bike industry. Now the company has just let it slip that they’re working on an electric trike that will be launched at an unbelievably low price. Badging on the three-wheeler seems to point to a new product in the XP line known as the Lectric XP Trike.
gmauthority.com
FedEx Testing BrightDrop Trace E-Carts
GM launched BrightDrop early in the 2021 calendar year, and now offers an ecosystem of last-mile electric delivery solutions, services, and software. In addition to the Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 EV delivery vans, the company also offers the BrightDrop Trace e-cart, an electrically assisted cargo pallet. Now, FedEx is featuring its latest BrightDrop Trace pilot program in a brief video.
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Releases Buick Crossover Sketch
Buick is making big moves in the all-electric segment, with plans to launch the first-ever Buick EV in 2024, as well as plans to go fully electric across its portfolio by 2030. Of course, all that will also include new styling cues, as seen with this interesting Buick crossover sketch.
