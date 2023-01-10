Read full article on original website
Donna Barlow
3d ago
Ms. Deveny: You are the reason for, "Dewey Cheatum and Howe", jokes. I hope you spend every day in prison haunted by the knowledge you stole money from innocent people. I have more respect for a car thief than I do you. Hope you don't run into any of your clients in your new digs. If you do, just tell them you're sorry, you didn't mean to hurt anyone. That really ought to do it. I mean, who could be mad after that apology? I hope you are forced to pay back every dime plus interest.
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Former Portland attorney sentenced for defrauding clients out of more than $4.5M
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Portland attorney was sentenced to federal prison Monday for defrauding more than 100 clients out of millions of dollars in insurance proceeds and using the stolen money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Lori...
kptv.com
Portland man with 18 prior felony convictions sentenced to federal prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man with decades of criminal history was sentenced to federal prison Monday, after firing a gun into the air outside a restaurant while fighting with his girlfriend, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office. Tyrone Lamont Allen, age 53, was arrested on November 9,...
Deputy who killed Vancouver officer Donald Sahota won't be criminally charged, prosecutor says
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Vancouver police officer in a case of mistaken identity nearly one year ago will not face criminal charges, according to a memo from the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released Thursday. Deputy John Feller was one...
KATU.com
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
Co-founder of ‘dangerous’ Portland pet rescue Woofin Palooza gets state probation, but federal prison time expected
The former co-owner of a dysfunctional Portland pet rescue organization that siphoned cash from customers and concealed the ailing condition of the animals up for adoption was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation in state court. Multnomah County Circuit Judge David Rees approved the plea deal after a deputy...
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
focushillsboro.com
Woman Reportedly Shot By Parolee Sues Oregon Youth Authority For Carelessness
Woman Reportedly Shot: A lady who was reportedly shot by a juvenile on parole has filed a lawsuit against the state’s juvenile detention system. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, claims that in July 2020, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, was given parole by the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its workers, despite Trujillo-Torres’ history of aggressive and disruptive behavior both in detention and outside of it.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
Anniversary of former Clackamas County deputy's shooting marked by the release of the man who shot him
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, the family of Damon Coates marked a bittersweet anniversary. Twenty years ago on Monday, the former Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the face by a 15-year-old who struggled with drugs and mental illness. The case serves as a reminder that some of...
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Man stepped from van in middle of street, knelt with rifle and fired at mail carrier in Milwaukie, witnesses say
The man accused of shooting a U.S. postal worker while he was delivering mail in Milwaukie last month had stepped out of his van in the middle of a road, knelt and fired from what looked like a small-caliber rifle, according to court papers. Tigard resident Kevin Eugene Irvine, who...
Drunk driver sentenced to 25 years after killing 4 in Salem homeless camp crash
A drunk driver will serve 25 years after causing the death of four people.
Ridgefield police seek Blazers-sporting fraud suspect
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect sought by the Ridgefield Police Department.
kptv.com
60-year-old man ‘pistol-whipped,’ shot victim 3 times in SE Portland: D.A.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 60-year-old man has been arraigned for attempted murder after an incident in Southeast Portland on Jan. 1, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say Parrish Riggins, 60, got into a physical altercation Jan. 1 outside of the Max Mart...
WWEEK
Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park
On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
kptv.com
Suspect in custody after shooting at owner of stolen truck in N. Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested after firing at least one shot at the owner of a stolen truck who was following them after finding their vehicle Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. North Precinct officers first responded to reports of a stolen truck in...
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
KGW
Family of former Clackamas deputy marks 20 years since he was shot, paralyzed
Damon Coates was shot in the face by a 15-year-old teen in the midst of a mental health crisis. He’s still alive today, under the care of his family.
Child injured in Portland apartment shooting
Two people, including a child, were shot on Tuesday night, according to Portland police.
KGW
Portland, OR
