WISN
No charges filed in connection with jail suicide death of Brieon Green
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District's Attorney's Office will file no charges against the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office related to the suicide death of Brieon Green. Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested Green in June for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. Green was later found dead...
wtmj.com
District Attorney finds no criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death of Brieon Green
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has found no basis for criminal liability related to the death by suicide of Brieon Green inside of the Milwaukee County Jail. Green, 21, was arrested on June 26, 2022 around 4:30 p.m. As previously reported, Green had been transferred...
WISN
'Violence can happen at any age': 14-year-old girl survives being shot multiple times
MILWAUKEE — Teen dating violence affects about 1.5 million young people in the United States every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in 12 U.S. high school students experience physical dating violence. The issue is even more widespread when including emotional and verbal...
WISN
Cases dismissed 'weekly' in Milwaukee County, witnesses not testifying
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News Investigates first reported on the signaturebond release of accused shooter Lemont Siller last week. Siller is one of five people charged in a shooting on Water Street and Juneau Avenue that left 17 people shot in Milwaukee after a Bucks playoff game last May.
WISN
Serious crime in Milwaukee down 15%, homicides still trend upwards
MILWAUKEE — Serious crime in Milwaukee is down a combined 15% in 2022. However, one crime category continues to break grim records. Milwaukee registered 214 homicides in 2022. It's up 11% from 2021. "There are some positive trends that emerged in 2022, but I'm not here to celebrate," Milwaukee...
WBUR
Gun violence in Milwaukee continues to break records
For years, gun violence has been on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. Here & Now's Scott Tong is joined by De'Shawn Ewing, family injury and violence prevention program coordinator with the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to check in on the state of gun violence in the city and what prevention methods and actions local leaders like him want to see happen.
wtmj.com
Body camera footage denied release in DeShaunte Adams case, lawsuit pending
UPDATE: WTMJ News has been provided with a photo of DeShaunte Adams’ death certificate, which lists the manner of death as “pending.” It has been added to the gallery below. The family of DeShaunte Adams, the 43-year-old Milwaukee man who died in August 2022 after a shootout...
Mother of 14-year-old Racine teen shot over a breakup speaks out
A walking miracle, that's what the mother of a 14-year-old girl is saying after her daughter survived being shot several times in the head by her teen boyfriend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, gun, suspected narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 49th Street and Chambers Street and ended in the area of 5th Street and Holt Avenue when the fleeing vehicle struck the curb and became disabled.
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
Wrn.com
Suspect in court for fatal shooting of Milwaukee USPS carrier
One of three people charged in connection to the killing of a Milwaukee postal worker appeared in court Tuesday. FOX 6 reports that an attorney for Charles Ducksworth waived his preliminary hearing. A federal criminal complaint says surveillance video and cellphone records place Ducksworth and Kevin McCaa in the area...
14-year-old girl shot in the head several times after she reportedly broke up with boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A teenager reportedly shot his 14-year-old girlfriend in the head several times because he was allegedly angry she broke up with him and posted on social media. According to the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
WISN
Exclusive: Milwaukee family rejects police account of man's death and officer shot
MILWAUKEE — The family of 43-year-old DeShaunte Adams is demanding justice and accountability following the death of the father of four in August following gunfire with officers. "When they went to turn him over, the gun went off and shot the police, lies," Sharon Webb told WISN 12 News...
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
wgtd.org
A Gun Going Off by Mistake May Have Killed a Racine Bar Owner
(WGTD)---The Racine man shot and killed on New Year's Day in the bar he owned may have been hit by friendly fire. According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Avery Stewart was in the process of trying to calm down an irate customer amidst a lot of pushing and shoving when a gun discharged.
