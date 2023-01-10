ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 3

Related
WISN

No charges filed in connection with jail suicide death of Brieon Green

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District's Attorney's Office will file no charges against the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office related to the suicide death of Brieon Green. Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested Green in June for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. Green was later found dead...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Serious crime in Milwaukee down 15%, homicides still trend upwards

MILWAUKEE — Serious crime in Milwaukee is down a combined 15% in 2022. However, one crime category continues to break grim records. Milwaukee registered 214 homicides in 2022. It's up 11% from 2021. "There are some positive trends that emerged in 2022, but I'm not here to celebrate," Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBUR

Gun violence in Milwaukee continues to break records

For years, gun violence has been on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. Here & Now's Scott Tong is joined by De'Shawn Ewing, family injury and violence prevention program coordinator with the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to check in on the state of gun violence in the city and what prevention methods and actions local leaders like him want to see happen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
WADSWORTH, IL
Wrn.com

Suspect in court for fatal shooting of Milwaukee USPS carrier

One of three people charged in connection to the killing of a Milwaukee postal worker appeared in court Tuesday. FOX 6 reports that an attorney for Charles Ducksworth waived his preliminary hearing. A federal criminal complaint says surveillance video and cellphone records place Ducksworth and Kevin McCaa in the area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

A Gun Going Off by Mistake May Have Killed a Racine Bar Owner

(WGTD)---The Racine man shot and killed on New Year's Day in the bar he owned may have been hit by friendly fire. According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Avery Stewart was in the process of trying to calm down an irate customer amidst a lot of pushing and shoving when a gun discharged.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy