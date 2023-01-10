ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Family Honors 'Beautiful Hiking Queen' Who Documented Trip Before Sliding to Death on Mt. Baldy

"She’s known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration," Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas' daughter wrote of her mother on a GoFundMe established to help pay for her funeral A female hiker was pronounced dead Sunday after sliding down an estimated 500 to 700 feet on a steep and icy hillside at Baldy Bowl, Mount Baldy, Calif., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD). The hiker has since been identified by her family as Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas. They paid tribute to the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Struggle to Get Unhoused Into Safe Shelter

As heavy rains showered the city this week, LA Mayor Karen Bass pushed ahead with her promise to get some of the homeless off the streets and into motel rooms, as part of her "Inside Safe" program. Less than a month after announcing the program, the Mayor's office says more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland offering its cheapest tickets for more days in 2023

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Some major (good) changes are coming to Disneyland and California Adventure - including one perk you won't want to miss if you like a good deal and a little extra cash in your wallet. Disney on Tuesday announced there will be more opportunities to snag one-day, one-park...
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing

The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA

