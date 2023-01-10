ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

UPDATE: Atascadero Road Closures

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
Residents are still advised to stay in their homes if possible

ATASCADERO — (UPDATE 7:06P.M.) Following are the continued road closures as of 6:52 pm on Jan. 9:

  • Carmelita at Piedras Altos
  • Curbaril at Carmelita
  • Amapoa from Curbaril to Portola
  • Halcon River Crossing
  • Santa Cruz at Santa Ana
  • Los Altos from Hwy. 41 to San Marcos (residents can get to their homes)

The City of Atascadero is still advising all Atascadero residents stay at home if possible.

To find out more information, please go to:

ORIGINAL STORY:

The City of Atascadero is still under an ongoing emergency shelter-in-place order due to severe weather and an ongoing storm. Atascadero residents are still being asked to stay at home if possible and are being asked not to travel if it is for non-essential or non-emergency reasons.

The City has also issued a list of road closures as the water level continues to rise, with rain continuing to pour. Residents are asked to find alternative routes around the following road closures:

  • Southbound El Camino Real at San Rafael
  • Southbound at El Camino Real at Viejo Camino to Santa Barbara
  • Santa Barbara from El Camino Real at San Antonio Road (right by Hwy. 101), but still allows access to San Antonio
  • San Gabriel at Hwy 41
  • Portola at Hwy 41
  • Carmelita at Piedras Altos
  • Curbaril at Carmelita
  • Southbound Hwy 101 offramp at Hwy 41
  • Curbaril at Amapoa
  • Amapoa from Curbaril to Portola
  • Viejo Camino from El Camino Real to Santa Barbara
  • Atascadero Avenue at Ortega
  • Castano between Curbaril to Maleza
  • Halcon River Crossing
  • Via Bridge
  • 6390 Flores – a tree has just been cleared
  • Santa Cruz at Santa Ana
  • 4900 Block of Traffic Way

To find out more information or see if you’re in an evacuation zone, go to aware.zonehaven.com/search.

