UPDATE: Atascadero Road Closures

Residents are still advised to stay in their homes if possible

ATASCADERO — (UPDATE 7:06P.M.) Following are the continued road closures as of 6:52 pm on Jan. 9:

Los Altos from Hwy. 41 to San Marcos (residents can get to their homes)

The City of Atascadero is still advising all Atascadero residents stay at home if possible.

To find out more information, please go to:

ORIGINAL STORY:

The City of Atascadero is still under an ongoing emergency shelter-in-place order due to severe weather and an ongoing storm. Atascadero residents are still being asked to stay at home if possible and are being asked not to travel if it is for non-essential or non-emergency reasons.

The City has also issued a list of road closures as the water level continues to rise, with rain continuing to pour. Residents are asked to find alternative routes around the following road closures:

Southbound El Camino Real at San Rafael

Southbound at El Camino Real at Viejo Camino to Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara from El Camino Real at San Antonio Road (right by Hwy. 101), but still allows access to San Antonio

San Gabriel at Hwy 41

Portola at Hwy 41

Carmelita at Piedras Altos

Curbaril at Carmelita

Southbound Hwy 101 offramp at Hwy 41

Curbaril at Amapoa

Amapoa from Curbaril to Portola

Viejo Camino from El Camino Real to Santa Barbara

Atascadero Avenue at Ortega

Castano between Curbaril to Maleza

Halcon River Crossing

Via Bridge

6390 Flores – a tree has just been cleared

Santa Cruz at Santa Ana

4900 Block of Traffic Way

To find out more information or see if you’re in an evacuation zone, go to aware.zonehaven.com/search.