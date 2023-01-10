ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead following domestic situation in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
One person in custody, one at large after Bangor incident Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is behind bars and police are searching for another person in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Bangor. Bangor Police say they were flagged down Monday by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 22 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 22. Nicole M. Dube, 36, of...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 20 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 20. Heather...
Man arrested for alleged homicide

LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
Route 7 Standoff

PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
Mountain View Correction inmate dies

AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. In 1996 Vanwart began serving a 60 year sentence for murder . Consistent with the...
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 29 - Jan. 5. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County March 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 16, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail.
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened

Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
How Many Street Lights do You Think There Are in Bangor?

I grew up in a time when street lights were everything. As children of the 70s and 80s, street lights were always the beacon signaling the end of your day. Maybe it's still the same, but when I was a kid, the street lights were the surefire sign that you had to be home. If my butt wasn't walking in the door when they came on, you better bet my mom was on the back porch hollering my name in a way that only a parent seems capable of.
