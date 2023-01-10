Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
WGME
2 dead following domestic situation in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
Bangor Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Local Woman In Abdomen
A man from Bangor is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault, stemming from an incident on Ohio Street earlier today. According to Det. Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to 49 Ohio Street for a report that someone had been stabbed. "The caller reported that...
wabi.tv
One person in custody, one at large after Bangor incident Monday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is behind bars and police are searching for another person in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Bangor. Bangor Police say they were flagged down Monday by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 22 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 22. Nicole M. Dube, 36, of...
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bangor, another wanted by authorities
BANGOR, Maine — A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Bangor Monday evening after a man in boxer shorts flagged down an officer driving nearby and reported he'd been robbed, police said. Another suspect remains on the loose. The Bangor Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Cote,...
foxbangor.com
Police arrest one suspect, search for another in connection to alleged robbery
BANGOR — Bangor Police arrested one person and are searching for another following an alleged robbery. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, on Monday, a 40-year-old man flagged down a Bangor officer on Center Street. They say the man was running and only wearing boxer shorts at the time. The...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 20 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 20. Heather...
foxbangor.com
Man arrested for alleged homicide
LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
WGME
Victim's family escorted from court as Lincolnville homicide suspect appears
BELFAST, Maine (BDN) -- The family of a man killed in Lincolnville had to be escorted from the courtroom Tuesday after an outburst during the first appearance of the man accused of his murder. Matthew Pendleton, 47, is facing a homicide charge in the death of 47-year-old Kevin Curit. Law...
foxbangor.com
Route 7 Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
foxbangor.com
Mountain View Correction inmate dies
AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. In 1996 Vanwart began serving a 60 year sentence for murder . Consistent with the...
wabi.tv
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 29 - Jan. 5. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County March 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 16, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail.
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
Want A Trader Joe’s At The Old K-Mart In Bangor? Let’s Make It Happen
There is only one Trader Joe's in Maine. We can get together and change that!. Tired of Portland getting all the cool stuff? Bored with every new business in the Bangor area being a weed store, a furniture store, or a bank? A little initiative could turn things around. Since...
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
How Many Street Lights do You Think There Are in Bangor?
I grew up in a time when street lights were everything. As children of the 70s and 80s, street lights were always the beacon signaling the end of your day. Maybe it's still the same, but when I was a kid, the street lights were the surefire sign that you had to be home. If my butt wasn't walking in the door when they came on, you better bet my mom was on the back porch hollering my name in a way that only a parent seems capable of.
