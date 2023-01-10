ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wgxa.tv

Severe Storms; Isolated Tornadoes Possible in Middle Georgia Thursday

A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to impact Middle Georgia Thursday. As new data continues to come into the SkyWatch Weather team we are still expecting a strong cold front to impact the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While the potential weather system is still a few days...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Spaulding County EMA reports widespread damage in Griffin area

SPAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Numerous buildings lost roofs and widespread power loss resulted from severe weather in the Griffin area Thursday evening, according to the Spaulding County Emergency Management Agency. However, EMA adds the full extent of the damage will not be clear until daybreak. EMA officials urge residents to...
GRIFFIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Kemp to address World Economic Forum in Switzerland

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp likes to tout how his smart shepherding of state resources and track record landing major economic development projects helped make Georgia a success story during the pandemic. He’s about to get a chance to tell that story on an international stage. Kemp’s office announced...
GEORGIA STATE

