Kemp to push Ga. lawmakers to OK income & property tax breaks, bar local zoning standards
Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled plans Wednesday to provide Georgians a $1.6 billion tax refund, relax local housing rules to attract first-time home buyers and pull money from reserves to restore funding lost during a 2022 suspension of state gas taxes. The Republican governor outlined his legislative priorities before more than...
Severe Storms; Isolated Tornadoes Possible in Middle Georgia Thursday
A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to impact Middle Georgia Thursday. As new data continues to come into the SkyWatch Weather team we are still expecting a strong cold front to impact the region Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While the potential weather system is still a few days...
Spaulding County EMA reports widespread damage in Griffin area
SPAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Numerous buildings lost roofs and widespread power loss resulted from severe weather in the Griffin area Thursday evening, according to the Spaulding County Emergency Management Agency. However, EMA adds the full extent of the damage will not be clear until daybreak. EMA officials urge residents to...
Kemp to address World Economic Forum in Switzerland
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp likes to tout how his smart shepherding of state resources and track record landing major economic development projects helped make Georgia a success story during the pandemic. He’s about to get a chance to tell that story on an international stage. Kemp’s office announced...
Upgrade in Severe Weather Threat; Damaging Winds and Tornadoes Possible in Middle Ga
New weather data coming into the SkyWatch weather team has resulted in an upgrade in the Severe Weather Threat from the Storm Prediction Center. The upgrade puts parts of Middle Georgia in a Level 3 (Out of 5) risk for severe weather in parts of Georgia. This is for the amount of severe storms we could see in the shaded areas.
