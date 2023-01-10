Read full article on original website
Related
American China-watching comes full circle
Many American reporters are now forced to cover the People's Republic of China from beyond its borders, a situation that mirrors the first few decades of the country's history. Why it matters: American reporters on the China beat have long played a "critical role" in shaping views about China and...
China is looking less desirable to investors
The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
India to become most populous nation — bringing opportunities and challenges
India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country sometime this year, the UN projects. Why it matters: The milestone could have major economic and societal implications for both countries — and may eventually influence trade flows and upend the global balance of power. By the...
Japan doubles down on defense and U.S. alliance with an eye on China
New announcements on deeper military cooperation between the U.S. and Japan — paired with Tokyo's drive to strengthen its own defense capabilities — confirm that the officially pacifist nation is a growing military power in East Asia. The moves could also give the U.S. new tools to defend against a potential invasion of Taiwan.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested
After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
China talent program increased young scientists' productivity, study says
Young Chinese scientists recruited back to China through a government talent program went on to publish more scientific papers than their counterparts who remained overseas, according to a new analysis published in the journal Science. Why it matters: The U.S., China, and other nations are competing to attract top talent...
Why the U.S. economy needs more people
The United States needs more people, whether through Americans having more babies or more immigrants settling in this country. Failure to increase the U.S. population is among the biggest economic risks for the years and decades ahead. That is our takeaway from a new volume from a group led by...
Russia names new commander of Ukraine invasion
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday that Valery Gerasimov, head of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces, is taking over as the commander of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: Gerasimov replaces General Sergei Surovikin, who was appointed to the post just three months ago. Surovikin...
U.S. Navy veteran released after nine months in Russian custody
Taylor Dudley, a U.S. Navy veteran was released from Russian custody on Thursday after Russian border police arrested him in April 2022, according to former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Why it matters: Dudley was released through negotiations lead by Richardson, who has worked to free Americans wrongfully held in...
Negev Forum: Regional cooperation may lead to Israeli-Palestinian talks
In establishing the Negev Forum, the U.S., Israel, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco agreed that regional cooperation could be used to pave the way for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, according to a document published on Tuesday. The big picture: The “Negev Forum Regional Cooperation Framework” was adopted by the participating countries...
Uber CEO expected to visit Ukraine Thursday
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was expected to arrive in Kyiv Thursday to visit employees, drivers, and government and relief agency partners. The big picture: During the war, the company doubled its service footprint from nine cities to 18. Uber has 25,000 drivers currently working in Ukraine. Uber tells Axios it's...
UN urges nations to prepare for an aging world now
All countries need new social and economic policies to prepare for the reality of an aging world now, the United Nations said in a new report on Thursday. Why it matters: The world's population is aging but the effects haven't been felt equally — for example, some older people experience financial insecurity while others live in poverty. To reduce the gaping disparities, countries need to invest in people throughout their life, the report said.
Suspect in assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe charged
The suspect accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was formally charged with murder Friday, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested soon after Abe's death after he allegedly shot the former prime minister with a homemade gun last July. Yamagami underwent a mental...
Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries
A bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation is traveling this week to the Middle East for a series of visits to the countries that were part of the peace and normalization agreements brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, according to Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) who are leading the delegation.
The power center in space moves to the Moon
Companies and countries are doubling down on their efforts to establish themselves on and around the Moon, where geopolitical lines are being drawn. Why it matters: The International Space Station has been at the center of geopolitical power in space for decades, but that is changing as the station winds down and the Moon emerges as a high-stakes destination for nations and companies.
Ukraine denies Russian claims of control in Soledar
The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday said its forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar — a claim Ukraine denied, saying the fighting was ongoing. Why it matters: Military analysts say that capturing Soledar would not immediately change the course of the war in...
UAE names oil chief to lead COP28 talks
The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday that the CEO of one of the world's biggest oil firms will lead the COP28 global climate talks in Dubai later this year. Why it matters: The appointment of UAE climate envoy Sultan al-Jaber, who leads the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil, as COP28 president was met with outrage from climate activists — many of whom were already concerned that the UAE, one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, was hosting the summit.
Tesla cuts prices on new models in U.S.
Tesla has made significant cuts to the costs of new electric vehicle models in the U.S., according to new prices listed on its website. Driving the news: Elon Musk's firm has cut the cost of its bestselling Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, along with its Model X sport utility vehicles and Model S luxury sedans.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0