ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

American China-watching comes full circle

Many American reporters are now forced to cover the People's Republic of China from beyond its borders, a situation that mirrors the first few decades of the country's history. Why it matters: American reporters on the China beat have long played a "critical role" in shaping views about China and...
Axios

China is looking less desirable to investors

The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
Axios

Japan doubles down on defense and U.S. alliance with an eye on China

New announcements on deeper military cooperation between the U.S. and Japan — paired with Tokyo's drive to strengthen its own defense capabilities — confirm that the officially pacifist nation is a growing military power in East Asia. The moves could also give the U.S. new tools to defend against a potential invasion of Taiwan.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Vice

Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested

After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
Axios

China talent program increased young scientists' productivity, study says

Young Chinese scientists recruited back to China through a government talent program went on to publish more scientific papers than their counterparts who remained overseas, according to a new analysis published in the journal Science. Why it matters: The U.S., China, and other nations are competing to attract top talent...
Axios

Why the U.S. economy needs more people

The United States needs more people, whether through Americans having more babies or more immigrants settling in this country. Failure to increase the U.S. population is among the biggest economic risks for the years and decades ahead. That is our takeaway from a new volume from a group led by...
Axios

Russia names new commander of Ukraine invasion

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday that Valery Gerasimov, head of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces, is taking over as the commander of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: Gerasimov replaces General Sergei Surovikin, who was appointed to the post just three months ago. Surovikin...
Axios

U.S. Navy veteran released after nine months in Russian custody

Taylor Dudley, a U.S. Navy veteran was released from Russian custody on Thursday after Russian border police arrested him in April 2022, according to former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Why it matters: Dudley was released through negotiations lead by Richardson, who has worked to free Americans wrongfully held in...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Axios

Negev Forum: Regional cooperation may lead to Israeli-Palestinian talks

In establishing the Negev Forum, the U.S., Israel, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco agreed that regional cooperation could be used to pave the way for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, according to a document published on Tuesday. The big picture: The “Negev Forum Regional Cooperation Framework” was adopted by the participating countries...
Axios

Uber CEO expected to visit Ukraine Thursday

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was expected to arrive in Kyiv Thursday to visit employees, drivers, and government and relief agency partners. The big picture: During the war, the company doubled its service footprint from nine cities to 18. Uber has 25,000 drivers currently working in Ukraine. Uber tells Axios it's...
Axios

UN urges nations to prepare for an aging world now

All countries need new social and economic policies to prepare for the reality of an aging world now, the United Nations said in a new report on Thursday. Why it matters: The world's population is aging but the effects haven't been felt equally — for example, some older people experience financial insecurity while others live in poverty. To reduce the gaping disparities, countries need to invest in people throughout their life, the report said.
Axios

Suspect in assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe charged

The suspect accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was formally charged with murder Friday, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested soon after Abe's death after he allegedly shot the former prime minister with a homemade gun last July. Yamagami underwent a mental...
Axios

Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries

A bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation is traveling this week to the Middle East for a series of visits to the countries that were part of the peace and normalization agreements brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, according to Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) who are leading the delegation.
Axios

The power center in space moves to the Moon

Companies and countries are doubling down on their efforts to establish themselves on and around the Moon, where geopolitical lines are being drawn. Why it matters: The International Space Station has been at the center of geopolitical power in space for decades, but that is changing as the station winds down and the Moon emerges as a high-stakes destination for nations and companies.
Axios

Ukraine denies Russian claims of control in Soledar

The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday said its forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar — a claim Ukraine denied, saying the fighting was ongoing. Why it matters: Military analysts say that capturing Soledar would not immediately change the course of the war in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

UAE names oil chief to lead COP28 talks

The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday that the CEO of one of the world's biggest oil firms will lead the COP28 global climate talks in Dubai later this year. Why it matters: The appointment of UAE climate envoy Sultan al-Jaber, who leads the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil, as COP28 president was met with outrage from climate activists — many of whom were already concerned that the UAE, one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, was hosting the summit.
Axios

Tesla cuts prices on new models in U.S.

Tesla has made significant cuts to the costs of new electric vehicle models in the U.S., according to new prices listed on its website. Driving the news: Elon Musk's firm has cut the cost of its bestselling Model Y and Model 3 vehicles, along with its Model X sport utility vehicles and Model S luxury sedans.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy