WGME
2 dead following domestic situation in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
989wclz.com
Suspect faces assault charge in Bangor stabbing
A Bangor man accused of stabbing a woman with a knife has been charged. Bangor Police said officers responded to a call at 49 Ohio Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The caller told them that a woman had been stabbed and the suspect was being restrained by another resident. Police...
Bangor Police Say 2 People Found Dead in a G Street Home
Bangor Police say a man and woman were found deceased inside a G Street home. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police responded to a domestic situation on G Street, which is in Birch Hill Estates, off Bomarc Road in Bangor at about 10:30 Thursday morning. Negotiators were on the scene, as well as members of the Bangor Police Department's Special Response Team and operators for their robots. At first, the officers tried to make contact with the people inside the home.
Reward Being Offered For Folks Who Can Identify These Alleged UMaine Sign Stealers
The University of Maine Police Department is asking for some assistance identifying a group of people who allegedly vandalized a sign and statue on the Orono campus. According to the University Of Maine Police Department Facebook Page, both incidents took place in November of last year, just before the Thanksgiving break. And both times, the culprits were seen on video, which authorities used to grab some still shots of the people involved.
Bangor Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Local Woman In Abdomen
A man from Bangor is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident on Ohio Street earlier today. According to Det. Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to 49 Ohio Street for a report that someone had been stabbed. "The caller reported that...
WGME
Bangor man accused of stabbing woman
BANGOR --A Bangor man has been arrested following a report of a woman being stabbed with a knife, according to the Bangor Police Department. Police officers responded to 49 Ohio Street in Bangor for a report of a woman that had been stabbed. The caller reported that the male suspect was being physically detained by another male resident at that address. When officers arrived, they found Kurt Fowler still being restrained by the other male resident and a woman suffering from an injury to her abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
wabi.tv
One person in custody, one at large after Bangor incident Monday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is behind bars and police are searching for another person in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Bangor. Bangor Police say they were flagged down Monday by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bangor, another wanted by authorities
BANGOR, Maine — A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Bangor Monday evening after a man in boxer shorts flagged down an officer driving nearby and reported he'd been robbed, police said. Another suspect remains on the loose. The Bangor Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Cote,...
truecountry935.com
Belfast Chase + Standoff Leads to Arrest
Belfast Police say a routine traffic stop escalated to a chase and standoff with Stephen Larrabee of Brooks, who is now facing multiple charges. Larrabee refused to get him out of his vehicle and appeared to be, according to police, agitated. He was yelling and screaming at officers. He was suspected to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.
WGME
Victim's family escorted from court as Lincolnville homicide suspect appears
BELFAST, Maine (BDN) -- The family of a man killed in Lincolnville had to be escorted from the courtroom Tuesday after an outburst during the first appearance of the man accused of his murder. Matthew Pendleton, 47, is facing a homicide charge in the death of 47-year-old Kevin Curit. Law...
wabi.tv
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
newscentermaine.com
Boothbay police continue search for missing person
Thomas Harris was last seen working outside his house on Butler Road. He has been missing for more than a week. Police are pursuing a possible sighting in Bangor.
penbaypilot.com
Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations
VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
penbaypilot.com
Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union
ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
Fire Destroys Home in Etna, Maine
Firefighters from eight communities battled a fire Tuesday morning at a home in Etna, just west of Bangor. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Penobscot Regional Communication Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a fire at 1464 West Plymouth Road, according to the Etna Volunteer Fire Department. Etna home fully ablaze...
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville man charged with murder, held without bail in Waldo County Jail
LINCOLNVILLE — On Friday, January 6, 2023 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville for an unresponsive male. Sheriff Deputies responded and found Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville deceased. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Q106.5
