Houston, TX

KHOU

HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Highlights from CES 2023 with The High-Tech Texan

HOUSTON — The most influential tech event in the world, the Consumer Electronics Show, wrapped up this past weekend. This is a case where, what "goes in Vegas" ... does not "stay in Vegas". The High-Tech Texan, Michael Garfield, attended the world's largest tech convention. He joined Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Watch: Fireball shoots across the Texas night sky on Tuesday

BELTON, Texas — The American Meteor Society (AMS) says it began receiving reports of fireball sightings across Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 6:45 p.m. The AMS received video footage from Ring doorbells and dash cameras that show the extremely bright fireball traveling rapidly toward earth. This...
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know

As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
HOUSTON, TX
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Top Cholesterol Myths

HOUSTON — Jonny Bowden, Ph.D. explains Why lowering your cholesterol won't prevent heart disease and the statin-free plan that will. For more information on Jonny Bowden, click here. To purchase his book, "The Great Cholesterol Myth", click here.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

After leaving Gatlin's, chef Michelle Wallace plans exciting new venture

Barbecue is not just about smoked meat. There are the sides, of course, and at a place like Gatlin's BBQ, many other dishes created to enhance everything from brisket to pulled pork. For the past six years, alongside owner and pitmaster Greg Gatlin, it was executive chef Michelle Wallace who brought the menu at the Houston barbecue joint to new heights.
HOUSTON, TX

