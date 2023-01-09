Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
KHOU
Optimal Body Weight Loss customizes plans using a 4-phased approach
HOUSTON — Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers...the first 25 callers will receive a free, no-obligation virtual consultation to learn how to hit the "easy button" on losing weight this year. Plus, receive a special bonus just for calling today. Call Optimal Body...
How TCU football team comes through for Houston 3-year-old battling cancer
HOUSTON — The TCU Horned Frogs were crushed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football National Championship game, but it's what they did off the field that won the hearts of a Houston family. Three-year-old Hudson Baker has been battling brain cancer since November 2021. "That's the news...
Houston-native & Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel asking public to vote her to semifinals for Miss Universe
You can help Miss USA get to the Top
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
KHOU
Highlights from CES 2023 with The High-Tech Texan
HOUSTON — The most influential tech event in the world, the Consumer Electronics Show, wrapped up this past weekend. This is a case where, what "goes in Vegas" ... does not "stay in Vegas". The High-Tech Texan, Michael Garfield, attended the world's largest tech convention. He joined Great Day...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
KHOU
Watch: Fireball shoots across the Texas night sky on Tuesday
BELTON, Texas — The American Meteor Society (AMS) says it began receiving reports of fireball sightings across Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 6:45 p.m. The AMS received video footage from Ring doorbells and dash cameras that show the extremely bright fireball traveling rapidly toward earth. This...
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $6.95 Million, This Exquisite Custom Home in Houston Texas Showcases Luxury And Perfection At Every Detail
110 Maple Valley Rd Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 110 Maple Valley Rd, Houston, Texas sits on the over 8,200 square feet land slot and is set amongst towering mature trees and manicured landscaping which shall make you stop and stare. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,201 square feet of living space. To know more about 110 Maple Valley Rd, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Courtney Robertson (Phone: 713 557 5943) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
KHOU
Top Cholesterol Myths
HOUSTON — Jonny Bowden, Ph.D. explains Why lowering your cholesterol won't prevent heart disease and the statin-free plan that will. For more information on Jonny Bowden, click here. To purchase his book, "The Great Cholesterol Myth", click here.
'It’s just a nightmare' | Houston bar owners sick of break-ins sleeping at their establishments
HOUSTON — Houston restaurant and bar owners are sleeping inside their establishments in an effort to stop bandits from raiding their liquor shelves and cash registers. For weeks, thieves have broken into their businesses, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and alcohol and causing significant damage each time. The...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman receives keys to new home more than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her old one
HOUSTON - A Houston woman received keys to a new home Tuesday after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her previous house. "I didn’t show it, you’re not supposed to, but I was miserable," said Dorothy J. Diggs. We first did a news report with Diggs in August, five years after...
Houston Chronicle
After leaving Gatlin's, chef Michelle Wallace plans exciting new venture
Barbecue is not just about smoked meat. There are the sides, of course, and at a place like Gatlin's BBQ, many other dishes created to enhance everything from brisket to pulled pork. For the past six years, alongside owner and pitmaster Greg Gatlin, it was executive chef Michelle Wallace who brought the menu at the Houston barbecue joint to new heights.
Eggs are expensive right now. Here's how to save when shopping.
The price of eggs rose more than 49 percent from November 2021 to November 2022.
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
Inbound, outbound Katy Freeway slow between downtown Houston and West 610 Loop
The drive-home commute will be longer-than-normal for you who normally go through this part of Interstate 10.
