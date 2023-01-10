ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont residents give input on what they want to see in downtown

BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont is looking to revitalize the downtown area. Officials have discussed bringing the Battleship Texas to the city and what to do with Riverfront Park. On Thursday night, the Downtown Development Committee wanted to hear from residents about what they would like to see...
Take a look inside Beaumont's first whiskey festival

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 1,000 people turned out this weekend for Longhorn Liquor's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival, which raised money for Cure Rare Disease. The gathering was the COVID-19 brainchild of Mike and Dennis Williams -- the liquor store's owners...
Lamar State College students spruce up PALT, showcasing upcoming productions

PORT ARTHUR — Graphic design students from Lamar State College - Port Arthur have been hard at work bringing their designs to life as murals at Port Arthur Little Theater. Under the guidance of Lamar's Graphic Design Program Coordinator and Instructor, Maurice Abelman, students designed murals based on the theaters upcoming production season.
Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame

A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
Abandoned and left for dead, rescued sisters now hope for a home

Gretchen and Karen are a pair of American Pit Bull Terrier mix dogs, and they’re sisters. After being abandoned and left for dead, they were rescued and now the City of Jasper Animal Shelter is hoping to find them a forever home. According to animal shelter employees, the dogs,...
Accused Tyler County church burglar captured in Houston

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says a man accused of burglarizing a church late last year has been captured in Houston. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on the morning of October 30th, 2022 at Fellowship Church on U.S. Highway 69 South at Seneca Road. Weatherford said the suspect made away with guitars, electronics, cash money and debit cards.
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
Beaumont United and West Brook battle it out in Montagne Center

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University was the place to be Wednesday night with crosstown rivals Beaumont United and West Brook squaring off for a pair for crucial District 21-6A contests. In the early game the West Brook Lady Bruins continued to build on one of their best seasons in...
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle

BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
New businesses promoting economic growth and employment in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — New businesses in Beaumont are expected to create jobs and keep the economy growing. That's good news for residents who live here and for others who may move to Southeast Texas. While businesses continue to migrate to the area, incentives from the city and state help to...
ExxonMobil Beaumont Plant celebrates 39 years of being a star participant in OSHA's Voluntary Protection Programs

BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil Beaumont Chemical Plant celebrated 39 years of being recognized as a star participant within the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) on Wednesday. The VPP recognizes employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies who have implemented effective...
