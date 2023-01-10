Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
KENNICK'S COMMUNITY: 'Beaumont Pardi Gras' kicks off Mardi Gras season in Beaumont
One of the first big events this Mardi Gras season is Southeast Texas Circle of Hope's "Beaumont Pardi Gras." Tickets - $26 @ SoutheastTexasCircleOfHope.com/bpg2023.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont residents give input on what they want to see in downtown
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont is looking to revitalize the downtown area. Officials have discussed bringing the Battleship Texas to the city and what to do with Riverfront Park. On Thursday night, the Downtown Development Committee wanted to hear from residents about what they would like to see...
12newsnow.com
Our Lady of Assumption Church, Sabine Federal Credit Union to distribute blankets to those in need
Blankets will be distributed on Friday, January 13 at 3550 Fannin Street in Beaumont. Organizers hope to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with this drive.
MySanAntonio
Take a look inside Beaumont's first whiskey festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 1,000 people turned out this weekend for Longhorn Liquor's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival, which raised money for Cure Rare Disease. The gathering was the COVID-19 brainchild of Mike and Dennis Williams -- the liquor store's owners...
Longtime Beaumont resident Terry Preston Roy announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT, Texas — A longtime Beaumont resident has officially announced his run for the Beaumont Council At-Large seat. The Beaumont Council At-Large seat is the first time Terry Preston Roy, 62, will run for office. He's lived in Beaumont all his life. Roy works at Harbor Hospice Healthcare where...
KFDM-TV
Community activist Terry Roy running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats
BEAUMONT — Community activist Terry Preston Roy tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats. Rev. Michael Cooper last week announced his intention to run for a Beaumont At-Large council seat in the May election. A.J. Turner and Pastor Randy Feldschau hold the two...
J.B's Barbecue in Orange closes after 50 years of service
ORANGE, Texas — It’s the end of an era for J. B’s BBQ. The restaurant will be closing its doors for good, Friday. J.B and Mary Arrington have been serving their famous sauce and delicious barbeque for 50 years. Mary Arrington says that it’s the customers that...
fox4beaumont.com
Lamar State College students spruce up PALT, showcasing upcoming productions
PORT ARTHUR — Graphic design students from Lamar State College - Port Arthur have been hard at work bringing their designs to life as murals at Port Arthur Little Theater. Under the guidance of Lamar's Graphic Design Program Coordinator and Instructor, Maurice Abelman, students designed murals based on the theaters upcoming production season.
MySanAntonio
Beaumont banker named to state hall of fame
A Beaumont man's among five honorees chosen to be inducted into the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame in 2023. Pat Parsons has been recognized for his "positive achievements and the many contributions to (his) community and the banking industry," according to a news release. Parsons earned a bachelor of business...
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
kjas.com
Abandoned and left for dead, rescued sisters now hope for a home
Gretchen and Karen are a pair of American Pit Bull Terrier mix dogs, and they’re sisters. After being abandoned and left for dead, they were rescued and now the City of Jasper Animal Shelter is hoping to find them a forever home. According to animal shelter employees, the dogs,...
KFDM-TV
Planned Entergy outage at McLewis substation will impact Mauriceville schools and others
ORANGE COUNTY — Entergy tells KFDM/Fox 4 that crews will be performing emergency repairs to the McLewis substation in Orange County on Tuesday morning, and to perform the work safely, Entergy will need to turn off power in the area from approximately 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Entergy...
kjas.com
Accused Tyler County church burglar captured in Houston
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says a man accused of burglarizing a church late last year has been captured in Houston. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on the morning of October 30th, 2022 at Fellowship Church on U.S. Highway 69 South at Seneca Road. Weatherford said the suspect made away with guitars, electronics, cash money and debit cards.
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United and West Brook battle it out in Montagne Center
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University was the place to be Wednesday night with crosstown rivals Beaumont United and West Brook squaring off for a pair for crucial District 21-6A contests. In the early game the West Brook Lady Bruins continued to build on one of their best seasons in...
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
fox4beaumont.com
New businesses promoting economic growth and employment in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — New businesses in Beaumont are expected to create jobs and keep the economy growing. That's good news for residents who live here and for others who may move to Southeast Texas. While businesses continue to migrate to the area, incentives from the city and state help to...
ExxonMobil Beaumont Plant celebrates 39 years of being a star participant in OSHA's Voluntary Protection Programs
BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil Beaumont Chemical Plant celebrated 39 years of being recognized as a star participant within the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) on Wednesday. The VPP recognizes employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies who have implemented effective...
