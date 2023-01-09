ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego's Fate Therapeutics lays off 315 employees — more than half of its workforce

By Natallie Rocha
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANJfL_0k91dYDU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjONH_0k91dYDU00
Fate Therapeutics headquarters location in San Diego. (Mike Freeman/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Fate Therapeutics, a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company, is laying off more than half of its workforce and ending a key collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech.

Fate is cutting 315 positions across its three locations in San Diego and a San Francisco facility, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. The layoffs hit all parts of the business from the chief technical officer to research and development positions and human resources. After the first quarter ends in March, the company said it will have 220 employees.

The publicly traded company was founded in 2007 and develops cell therapies to treat cancer and immune disorders. Fate is a clinical-stage company that works in the realm of immunotherapies.

Some of these therapies, such as natural killer cell programs, focus on equipping a patient's own immune system to identify and destroy infected cells. Another avenue is CAR-T therapies, which genetically modify immune cells to fight a certain cancer and integrate those fighter cells into the patient.

In 2020, Fate Therapeutics entered an agreement with Janssen Biotech , a company owned by Johnson & Johnson, to develop novel cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The deal netted Fate $50 million in upfront cash as well as a $50 million equity investment from Johnson & Johnson. It also had the potential for Fate to get up to $3 billion in milestone payments and double-digit royalties after the commercialization of products.

However, Fate announced last week that it decided to terminate the agreement with Janssen and wrap up its joint efforts during the first quarter of this year. The company said this decision comes at an expense to Janssen, which in September opted to expand the collaboration into an additional immunotherapy candidate related to blood cancer.

“We are disappointed that we were not able to align with Janssen on their proposal for continuation of our collaboration, where two product candidates targeting high-value, clinically-validated hematology antigens were set to enter clinical development in 2023,” Scott Wolchko, president and CEO of Fate Therapeutics said in the Thursday announcement.

Fate is also discontinuing the development of its natural killer cell programs for acute myeloid leukemia, B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. The company said it will prioritize its pipeline of therapeutic candidates for multiple myeloma, blood-related diseases, as well as its CAR T-cell solid tumor program in collaboration with ONO Pharmaceutical.

Fate reports having approximately $475 million in cash, cash equivalents and receivables and that in tandem with the reduction in workforce and business restructuring should sustain operations through 2025.

In the company's most recent quarterly filing in November, Fate Therapeutics reported that it does not have any commercial therapeutic products and hasn't generated revenue from sales of such products, which is typical for biotechs at this stage. As of September, the company's revenue has relied on government grants and collaboration agreements.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay

Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

SeaWorld owes Millions to San Diego, but Won't Pay Up

SAN DIEGO - SeaWorld will not be writing a check anytime soon for the nearly $10 Million it owes the City of San Diego. That's according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, which reports the refusal to pay comes after the theme park asked the city to extend the deadline while its board discussed the issue. SeaWorld, like other tenants on city-owned land, stopped paying rent during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but in 2021, the city offered repayment plans to help businesses catch up. SeaWorld is the only lessee still in default.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

San Diegans Are About to Get a New Dumpster.

It’s tall, green and belongs alongside all your other waste bins – and it’s coming to San Diegans beginning this week. San Diegans will soon be expected to fill their new green bins with food and plant scraps. A state law aimed at reducing planet-warming gasses requires...
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Home Health Care Near San Diego: Top 10!

Aging in place is a great option for many older adults, but sometimes, you can’t do it all on your own! Sure, family and friends may be willing to lend a helping hand, but they’ve got responsibilities, too. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services range from live-in care to light housekeeping to skilled nursing. If that sounds good to you, you’re already in the right place! We’ve scoured the internet and found the best home care services near San Diego. Here are our top ten recommendations!
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
124K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy