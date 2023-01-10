Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Families of Billings shooting spree victims seek community's help
“We’re really still trying to comprehend it. Trying to wrap our minds around it,” sister Lisa Chavez said.
No new leads in search for missing Billings woman
Searchers were given statistical data and information regarding searches involving victims experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
KULR8
Two Treasure State volleyball players sign with Rocky
BILLINGS, Mont.- Coach Yang Yang announces the signing of Ella Kincaid of Billings Senior High School and Zoey Albert of Bigfork High School. Kincaid, a 5-foot-9-inch right-side/setter from Billings, Montana, lettered all four years at Billings Senior, was a Class AA state champion in 2022, and is an Academic All-State member for all four years of high school. "Ella is a great addition to our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She has been in our camp since she was in 7th grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court!"
KULR8
Columbus girls continuing to develop the strengths behind 6-1 start
COLUMBUS--The Columbus girls have found some success at Divisonals in the past couple of seasons and said their team chemistry is a big strength going forward. "I think we work really well together, we definitely encourage each other, and if somebody doesn't know the plays, we just try to help them out," senior center Isabella Gurie said. "I think we just have lots of strengths, and we use that strength. Like 'oh, that person is really good at this? We'll get them there'."
KULR8
MSUB City College offers women's automotive class
Billings, MT- Many of us drive cars on a daily basis -- but do you happen to know how it runs?. Learning how to service your own vehicle, keeps your car running longer, and keeps you and others on the road safer. But you may not know where to go...
KULR8
BPD looking for suspect an early morning kidnapping
BILLINGS, MT- Billings PD says a kidnapping took place about 3:30 a.m. near the 3000th block of 4th Ave. South. One person was forced into a car a gunpoint, no injuries were reported. The person being kidnapped was able to get away. The suspect is on the lose. BPD is...
KULR8
Undefeated Huntley Project girls get 25-point win over Colstrip
WORDEN--Tuesday night in Worden the undefeated Huntley Project Red Devils hosted the defending state champion Colstrip Fillies. Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall early, and Project held Colstrip scoreless for just over five minutes to start the game. A lot of the Fillies early points came from free-throws,...
KULR8
Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday for discussions on the flight demonstration this summer. On Jan. 13 at 12:45 pm, two officers will be flying in with a 2-seater Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet. Depending on the weather, the officers will do...
KULR8
Chick-fil-A opening in Billings soon, opening day drive thru queue planned to start on King Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City’s first Chick-fil-A is opening in just a week, and they are getting prepared. Officially opening on Jan. 19, they are anticipating long lines for their first day, with two off duty officers being stationed at different locations to help the queue flow and to make sure surrounding businesses are not impacted.
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
KULR8
Survey looks to help Billings Public Schools find their next superintendent
BILLINGS, Mont. - The search for a new Superintendent of Billings Public Schools (BPS) is on as they look for someone to fill the position and begin on July 1. Earlier in the school year, current BPS Superintendent Greg Upham announced he is retiring at the end of the 2022/2023 school year.
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
How Many Lives Do We Have to Lose Before We Realize This is Serious, Montana?
Do you feel safe when you leave work at night? I stopped yesterday at the beauty shop to get a haircut and started a conversation with the ladies while under the hair dryer. Just kidding... But she was telling me that when the girls leave at night after closing they...
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
KULR8
'We're coming': MSU Billings men take first in GNAC with win over Saint Martin's
BILLINGS — Facing a halftime deficit in a game where first place in its league was on the line, the Montana State Billings men's basketball team's mood in the locker room was a bit agitated, though not discomposed. Stick to the game plan and don't change anything significant offensively,...
Man killed in midtown Billings carjacking identified
Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday that Delao's cause of death is a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
Laurel Outlook
‘It’s the wild west’
Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
Massive search continues for missing Yellowstone County woman
Sherri Richterich’s daughter Paula says her mother walked away from her family home where she lives with her husband, sometime shortly before 1 a.m.
Comments / 0