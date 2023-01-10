ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Troy Vincent, a shining star at Wisconsin in a down period for football, is headed for the Hall of Fame

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

MADISON – Troy Vincent experienced victory just nine times during his four seasons at Wisconsin.

Despite the lack of team success, Vincent developed into one of the best defensive backs in the nation. He was named Big Ten co-defensive player of the year in 1991 and was a finalist for the Thorpe Award, given annually to the top defensive back in the nation.

On Monday, Vincent was rewarded for his efforts at UW by being named part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.

The 2023 class boasts 18 payers and four coaches and is to be inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

One of the coaches is Monte Cater, who coached at Lakeland College from 1981 through 1986. He led Lakeland – now Lakeland University – to the Illini-Badger Conference title in 1985 and 1986. Cater is 73.

Vincent, 52, will be the fifth UW representative since 2010 to join the Hall of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7dSV_0k91d8b500

More: Bolstering their depth, Badgers adding a center from Cincinnati and a defensive end/linebacker from Michigan State

More: Cincinnati offensive lineman plans to transfer to Wisconsin. He started 13 games at right tackle in 2022.

The native of Trenton, New Jersey, joins Alvarez (2010), tailback Ron Dayne (2013), nose guard Tim Krumrie (2016) and offensive tackle Joe Thomas (2019).

UW went a combined 2-14 in Big Ten play and 3-19 overall in 1988 and 1989, Vincent’s first two seasons and Don Morton’s last two, and the Badgers went a combined 2-14 in Big Ten play and 6-16 overall in 1990 and 1991, Vincent’s last two seasons and Barry Alvarez’s first two seasons at UW.

Vincent broke up 13 passes as a junior in 1990, then a program record, and garnered first-team All-American honors in 1991.

Vincent returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown against Western Illinois in 1991. That remains the longest punt return in program history. He is No. 4 in program history (minimum 25 returns) with an 11.4-yard average.

Vincent was selected No. 7 by Miami in the 1992 NFL draft. He played a total of 207 games in 15 seasons for four teams. He was a five-time Pro Bowl pick and a three-time All-Pro pick.

Vincent is the only player in NFL history to have received the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the NFL Players Association Byron Whizzer White Award and the Sporting News Good Guy Award.

He was the president of the NFL Players Association from 2004 through 2008 and since 2014 has served as the executive vice president of football operations for the NFL.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Troy Vincent, a shining star at Wisconsin in a down period for football, is headed for the Hall of Fame

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment

USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

(BREAKING) Badgers Land Thrilling 11th Transfer WR Burroughs

The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are staying hot in the transfer portal. Yet another recruit has announced his commitment via Twitter to Wisconsin as the team begins to round out. Former Cincinnati wide receiver Quincy Burroughs has announced his intentions to transfer to Wisconsin, following much consideration. He will join fellow Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Will Pauling.
MADISON, WI
candgnews.com

Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season

One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Gophers fall to Badgers in Madison

Madison, Wisconsin — A young club, no matter what level they are, can be both entertaining and frustrating, sometimes both, for fans and coaches. Their in-game effort, perseverance through tough times and hopefully, in time, their individual and team improvement will translate into more wins than losses. Last Sunday...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers land freshman All-American transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make moves via the transfer portal, this time landing Ohio Bobcats freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, an Ohio native, becomes the first major special-teams addition for the Badgers, and is coming off a season where he made 22/27 field goals, including a 56-yarder in Ohio’s bowl game to even the score as time expired.
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Looking for the next USC or TCU in 2023? Bet on Wisconsin

Last January, there was very little reason to think of USC or TCU as College Football Playoff contenders. Neither program had even held its first practice of a new coaching regime. USC was coming off its worst season since 1991. TCU had run off the coach who had been the face of the program since 2001.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success

Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
CINCINNATI, OH
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Scott Kerr is Running for Madison Mayor

“I’ve always loved Madison… and I strive to make the city a better place from all the positions I’ve had in the city.”. Today on the show, we speak with one of the three candidates for Madison Mayor this spring: Scott Kerr. Kerr is a longtime employee...
MADISON, WI
The Center Square

Madison school board president defends now-cancelled drag show

(The Center Square) – Madison’s school board president is defending a now-cancelled drag show in school, and is pointing her finger at Wisconsin’s former governor. Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow called out former Gov. Scott Walker for his comments on the now-cancelled drag show at East High School in Madison. “I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash that blocked EB Beltline at Gammon Road cleared, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened near Gammon Road Wednesday evening after an earlier crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. As of 6:20 p.m., the road had reopened. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MIDDLETON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy