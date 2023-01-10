Troy Vincent, a shining star at Wisconsin in a down period for football, is headed for the Hall of Fame

MADISON – Troy Vincent experienced victory just nine times during his four seasons at Wisconsin.

Despite the lack of team success, Vincent developed into one of the best defensive backs in the nation. He was named Big Ten co-defensive player of the year in 1991 and was a finalist for the Thorpe Award, given annually to the top defensive back in the nation.

On Monday, Vincent was rewarded for his efforts at UW by being named part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.

The 2023 class boasts 18 payers and four coaches and is to be inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

One of the coaches is Monte Cater, who coached at Lakeland College from 1981 through 1986. He led Lakeland – now Lakeland University – to the Illini-Badger Conference title in 1985 and 1986. Cater is 73.

Vincent, 52, will be the fifth UW representative since 2010 to join the Hall of Fame.

The native of Trenton, New Jersey, joins Alvarez (2010), tailback Ron Dayne (2013), nose guard Tim Krumrie (2016) and offensive tackle Joe Thomas (2019).

UW went a combined 2-14 in Big Ten play and 3-19 overall in 1988 and 1989, Vincent’s first two seasons and Don Morton’s last two, and the Badgers went a combined 2-14 in Big Ten play and 6-16 overall in 1990 and 1991, Vincent’s last two seasons and Barry Alvarez’s first two seasons at UW.

Vincent broke up 13 passes as a junior in 1990, then a program record, and garnered first-team All-American honors in 1991.

Vincent returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown against Western Illinois in 1991. That remains the longest punt return in program history. He is No. 4 in program history (minimum 25 returns) with an 11.4-yard average.

Vincent was selected No. 7 by Miami in the 1992 NFL draft. He played a total of 207 games in 15 seasons for four teams. He was a five-time Pro Bowl pick and a three-time All-Pro pick.

Vincent is the only player in NFL history to have received the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the NFL Players Association Byron Whizzer White Award and the Sporting News Good Guy Award.

He was the president of the NFL Players Association from 2004 through 2008 and since 2014 has served as the executive vice president of football operations for the NFL.

