Statewide Ban of Assault Weapons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Tuesday, the Illinois House approved the statewide ban of assault weapons. The Senate first passed the bill 34 to 20 on Monday, followed by a House vote of 68 to 41. The Protect Communities Act that bans assault weapons was passed on January 10th, 2023....
Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
Sheriff's Offices across Illinois won't enforce parts of assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Multiple Sheriff's Offices across Illinois will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. The new law also requires existing owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership, ensuring that law enforcement knows the location of these weapons.
Local sheriff calls assault weapons ban unconstitutional, won't enforce parts of it
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout said he and his office will not be enforcing parts of an assault weapons ban signed into law on Tuesday, because he believes "HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution." In...
Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois’ access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B....
Adams County Board approves resolution opposing Illinois' assault weapons ban
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Adams County Board has approved a resolution opposing a bill, already signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker, that would ban certain firearms in the state. The County Board Tuesday night voted to approve a resolution that voices opposition to the bill, passed...
New court date for former Illinois Speaker of the House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A court date has been set for former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. Madigan faces racketeering charges. The trial is set for April 1, 2024. Madigan was originally indicted in 2022. The original indictment says Madigan and a close friend Michael McClain conspired...
Missouri governor recommends 8.7% pay hike for state workers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KHQA) — Governor Mike Parson, R-Missouri, on Wednesday announced he is recommending an 8.7% pay raise for all state workers. Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities.
171 children died in DCFS care according to Inspector General's Office
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Children and Family Services has released its 2023 report. The 248-page report found that 49 more children died in 2022 than the year before. This year's report covers more than 425,000 children reached by DCFS.
Illinois State Water Plan updated for first time since 1984
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Water Plan, which serves as a blueprint for addressing key water-related challenges in the state over the next decade, has been updated for the first time since 1984 and is available to help guide state and local leaders in setting priorities for water resources.
Gov. Reynolds touts 2023 policy agenda in 6th Condition of the State address
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans Tuesday night for her 6th Condition of the State address. We’ve been recognized as the most fiscally responsible state in the country, we’re ranked in the top ten states to live in America, and we continue to be ranked the #1 state for opportunity," Gov. Reynolds said.
WATCH: Kim Reynolds to give Condition of the State Address Tuesday night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver her sixth Condition of the State address Tuesday evening at the State Capitol Building in Des Moines. Reynolds will outline her priorities for the 2023 legislative session in the speech that begins at 6 p.m. She will likely talk...
Sangamon County Animal Control rescue buck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Animal Control officers responded to a call about a deer stuck in the lake on Thursday. When animal control officers arrived they found a young buck had a boat rope tangled around his antlers and he was shivering and tired from trying to get loose.
Body camera footage released from the night Earl L. Moore Jr. died
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield EMS workers are charged with first degree murder, and we now have the body camera video from the night the man they are accused of killing. The two EMS workers facing charges in his death. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan both charged with...
Body camera videos of EMS workers arrested and charged raises questions about training
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With both EMS workers now facing murder charges, it’s raising questions about the training they and other first responders receive. We looked into how ems workers and paramedics get trained. The Illinois Department of Public Health is responsible for the overall licensing and certifications...
IDPH launch online COVID-19 tracker
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a new website that tracks the levels of COVID-19 in wastewater samples in Illinois. Officials say the interactive online tool builds on the statistics posted on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker website...
$500,000 fine for Quartz health insurance corporation
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) announced on Wednesday a $500,000 fine for Quartz Health Insurance Corporation for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in the Department's comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is the federal law requiring...
