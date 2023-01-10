Russell Wilson looking forward to next Broncos head coach, expresses confidence in Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn

ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson won't be choosing the Broncos' next head coach, but the Broncos quarterback is a major part of the equation.

Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career and many expect the Broncos to hire a coach who can "fix" him. That's why Wilson will being paying close attention to the coaching search over the next several weeks and why most of Denver's candidates have some sort of tie to Wilson or are believed to be someone who can help Wilson due to their past.

"I think, first of all, we have a great ownership group," Wilson said. "We’ve got some amazing people at the forefront of this change and this moment here. ... What I do know is they're going to do their due diligence on some amazing coaches."

The Broncos are currently up to six candidates — former Saints coach Sean Payton, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Payton coached Wilson at the Pro Bowl in 2017. Harbaugh coached against Wilson six times with the 49ers. Quinn was the Seahawks' defensive coordinator (2013-14) for two seasons with Wilson as the quarterback. Ryans coached against Wilson 11 times over the past five years. And Evero obviously spent the past season with Wilson in Denver.

The Gazette asked Wilson Sunday specifically about Payton and Harbaugh — who appear to be the frontrunners — and Wilson spoke highly of both, and went out of his way to mention Quinn in the same group.

On Payton: "I've been around Sean, obviously at the Pro Bowl. I’ve been around him across the league and I’ve played against them quite a bit. He's one of the world's best, obviously, a guy who has coached a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees. ... He's competitive as can be, he's a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl ... and just the wizardry that you would have on the field was just magnificent. ... He's competitive as can be and he knows how to push guys at the ultimate level."

On Harbaugh: "Jim Harbaugh, obviously I played against him early in my career when I was in Seattle and he was with the 49ers. I don't know him personally as much as well but obviously, he's a great coach, he's done a lot of winning, too."

On Quinn: "Dan Quinn, I know him personally, too. He's an amazing coach as well, an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader."

Interviews are expected to get underway this week, with Evero leading the way with an in-person meeting, while Payton and Harbaugh will interview virtually.

In all the interviews will be several members of the ownership group including owner/CEO Greg Penner, Carrie Walton-Penner, Condoleeza Rice and general manger George Paton, likely along with several other executives. Wilson won't be in those interviews and will have no say in which candidate the Broncos hire. But the organization's leaders will listen to Wilson's thoughts on the search.

And for Wilson, he's not too concerned about the search. He trusts those in charge and knows his future hinges on himself and his own improvement, more than whoever they hire.

"There are some great candidates," Wilson said. "This moment is a critical moment for us all because it's going to uplift the change and hopefully all of Broncos Country for a long time. That's what we want, we want a lot of winnings. We want some Super Bowls and championships and obviously, this decision affects so many people and so many of us all in a beautiful way. Hopefully, that's the case."