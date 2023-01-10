ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

News 12

Trooper struck while responding to crash on Garden State Parkway

A New Jersey state trooper was struck by a vehicle while responding to a separate crash on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Lakewood. The trooper was responding to a separate multivehicle crash in the area when they were hit.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Officials: No one injured during three-alarm house fire in Mount Vernon

A family was able to escape safely after their home caught on fire in Mount Vernon Wednesday night. Officials said they got the call around 6:30 p.m. and found flames bursting through every window of the home at the corner of Highland Avenue and East Sandford Boulevard, right along the Mount Vernon and Pelham border.
MOUNT VERNON, NY

