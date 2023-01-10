ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

One injured following overnight shooting at Henderson residence

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person Thursday. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court, near Horizon Ridge Pkwy and Stephanie Street, around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a victim...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police arrest 16-year-old after shooting near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have placed an arrest following a shooting that left two injured in downtown Las Vegas. 16-year-old Na’quentin Norsworthy was arrested after allegedly shooting two people at the Fremont Street Experience, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). The investigation found two...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman gets prison sentence for doctor's killing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman charged in the 2019 murder of a California doctor in Las Vegas has received her prison sentence. Kelsey Turner was formally sentenced in Clark County District Court on Tuesday to 10 to 25 years of incarceration. Turner, now 29, reached an Alford plea...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southern Nevada Water Authority encourages residents to cut back on watering

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the abundance of free water the valley has received, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging residents to scale back on landscape irrigation. “With only about a dozen measurable rainfall events in a typical year, it’s imperative we respond as a community,” said SNWA Conservation Manager Doug Bennett in a statement. “During the winter months, these consecutive storms could mean suspending irrigation for several weeks and conserve hundreds of millions of gallons.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire to host first free lifesaver class of the year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ﬁrst six minutes are crucial in any medical emergency, and the Henderson Fire Department wants to ensure that everywhere is prepared for the unexpected. Henderson Fire will host its free lifesaver training class on Saturday, January 14. The class is meant for those...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#WeatherAlertDay: Rain, winds hit Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY in Southern Nevada for weather that will impact your day. Today's weather headlines are more valley rain, heavy mountain snow, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms!. A WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at noon until 7 pm tonight for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Arrest report: Man stabbed 13 times after brief confrontation with suspect

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is recovering at a local hospital after police say he was randomly stabbed multiple times outside his home just before New Year's Eve. 28-year-old Carlos Alfaro faces battery and attempted murder charges after police say he was responsible for stabbing a man 13 times before fleeing the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Gate still stands strong in Las Vegas 117 years later

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The hotel that started it all in Las Vegas is celebrating its 117th anniversary. It opened as Hotel Nevada in 1906, and rooms only cost $1 per day back then. Now, it's known as the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, and it's considered a pioneer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas sees delays after FAA computer outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers are feeling the impacts of a major computer outage on Wednesday that grounded planes for hours across the nation. Harry Reid International Airport is seeing many flight delays as airlines play catch up. Airport officials said to expect delays for most of the day...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Water Street District in Henderson continues revitalization efforts

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Water Street District continues to grow with new businesses opening, existing businesses expanding, and more people coming here to live. Architect Windham Kimsey could be called one of the visionaries in the revitalization efforts underway in the Water Street District. Kimsey moved to the...
HENDERSON, NV

