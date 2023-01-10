Read full article on original website
One injured following overnight shooting at Henderson residence
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person Thursday. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court, near Horizon Ridge Pkwy and Stephanie Street, around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a victim...
Woman's body found in Las Vegas apartment fire, homicide detectives investigating
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found with stab wounds as crews responded to an apartment fire earlier this week, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded around 1:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, to a report of...
Neighbors come to rescue of man stabbed outside south Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A community came to the rescue of one of their own after a neighbor was stabbed at random. The incident happened in the San Niccolo community in Southern Highlands. Police confirmed the incident happened on Dec. 29 at the 3400 block of Alcudia Bay Avenue.
Arrest report: Suspect accused of killing man in east valley admitted he 'snapped'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in the east Las Vegas valley last week told detectives he "snapped" after a couple of weeks of arguments with the victim, according to an arrest report. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was taken into custody on suspicion...
Unsafe discharge of Las Vegas patient causes death, according to a lawsuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit claims an 87-year-old woman was inappropriately discharged from Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in the middle of the night, which caused a chain reaction in events that caused her death. Marceil Scott was taken to the emergency department by her caretaker on New...
New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks NB I-15 to WB 215 Beltway in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking a freeway connection in the south Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol were on the scene of a crashed vehicle on the transition ramp from northbound I-15 to the 215 Beltway. The westbound ramp is closed...
Police arrest 16-year-old after shooting near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have placed an arrest following a shooting that left two injured in downtown Las Vegas. 16-year-old Na’quentin Norsworthy was arrested after allegedly shooting two people at the Fremont Street Experience, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). The investigation found two...
Arrest report: Man held on terror charge had 'no regret' over setting fire at solar array
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man held on suspicion of committing an act of terrorism told police he had "no regret" over setting fire to a car and crashing it into a solar array transformer last week, according to an arrest report. Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, was booked on Jan....
Woman gets prison sentence for doctor's killing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman charged in the 2019 murder of a California doctor in Las Vegas has received her prison sentence. Kelsey Turner was formally sentenced in Clark County District Court on Tuesday to 10 to 25 years of incarceration. Turner, now 29, reached an Alford plea...
Southern Nevada Water Authority encourages residents to cut back on watering
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the abundance of free water the valley has received, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging residents to scale back on landscape irrigation. “With only about a dozen measurable rainfall events in a typical year, it’s imperative we respond as a community,” said SNWA Conservation Manager Doug Bennett in a statement. “During the winter months, these consecutive storms could mean suspending irrigation for several weeks and conserve hundreds of millions of gallons.”
Arrest report: Man claims to have bomb at Las Vegas Strip resort so he can go to jail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man told police he claimed to have a bomb at a Las Vegas Strip resort last week so he would be locked up, according to an arrest report. Officers responded to The Cromwell on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after learning that a man told security officers that he had a bomb and to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Henderson Fire to host first free lifesaver class of the year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ﬁrst six minutes are crucial in any medical emergency, and the Henderson Fire Department wants to ensure that everywhere is prepared for the unexpected. Henderson Fire will host its free lifesaver training class on Saturday, January 14. The class is meant for those...
#WeatherAlertDay: Rain, winds hit Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY in Southern Nevada for weather that will impact your day. Today's weather headlines are more valley rain, heavy mountain snow, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms!. A WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at noon until 7 pm tonight for...
Arrest report: Man stabbed 13 times after brief confrontation with suspect
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is recovering at a local hospital after police say he was randomly stabbed multiple times outside his home just before New Year's Eve. 28-year-old Carlos Alfaro faces battery and attempted murder charges after police say he was responsible for stabbing a man 13 times before fleeing the scene.
Golden Gate still stands strong in Las Vegas 117 years later
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The hotel that started it all in Las Vegas is celebrating its 117th anniversary. It opened as Hotel Nevada in 1906, and rooms only cost $1 per day back then. Now, it's known as the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino, and it's considered a pioneer...
Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas sees delays after FAA computer outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers are feeling the impacts of a major computer outage on Wednesday that grounded planes for hours across the nation. Harry Reid International Airport is seeing many flight delays as airlines play catch up. Airport officials said to expect delays for most of the day...
Station Casinos hosts multi-day hiring event for pool season, new cocktail lounge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pool season is still a few months away, but Station Casinos is getting ready by hosting a hiring event next month. The resort operator says it will hold multi-day hiring for pool positions at Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch Resort. Hiring will also...
Water Street District in Henderson continues revitalization efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Water Street District continues to grow with new businesses opening, existing businesses expanding, and more people coming here to live. Architect Windham Kimsey could be called one of the visionaries in the revitalization efforts underway in the Water Street District. Kimsey moved to the...
