LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the abundance of free water the valley has received, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging residents to scale back on landscape irrigation. “With only about a dozen measurable rainfall events in a typical year, it’s imperative we respond as a community,” said SNWA Conservation Manager Doug Bennett in a statement. “During the winter months, these consecutive storms could mean suspending irrigation for several weeks and conserve hundreds of millions of gallons.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO